At Least Five Collisions Occurred on Montgomery County Highways Friday Morning; MCFRS Warns to be Cautious Driving in the Rain

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO