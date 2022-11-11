At Least Five Collisions Occurred on Montgomery County Highways Friday Morning; MCFRS Warns to be Cautious Driving in the Rain

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Has Issued a Hypothermia Alert Starting Sunday Night Until Monday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 8:00 pm Sun. 11/13 until 10:00 am Mon. 11/14. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is...
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
Man killed in crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Club House Road near Brassie Place
A pedestrian collision that took place on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Club House Road near Brassie Place in Montgomery Village caused life-threatening injuries to the victim, police said Friday morning. The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle that struck the...
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
fox5dc.com
Man taken into police custody in Fairfax County dies after suffering medical emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who was taken into police custody for running into traffic on Thursday night in Fairfax County, died while being taken to a hospital, according to investigators. Fairfax County Police say around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to several calls for a man acting disorderly and...
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Four Red Line Stations To Close This Weekend
Four Red Line stations will be closed for maintenance this weekend, Metro has announced. The Red Line will operate every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Fort Totten. Due to switch replacement, there will be no service at the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton, and Glenmont stations. Free shuttle buses will be provided.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
mocoshow.com
Electric Vehicle Charging Cord Causes Small Fire Between Homes
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire beteeen two homes on Smoketree Rd and Post Oak Rd On Wednesday, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The cause of the fire was a 50 foot light duty extension cord that was...
