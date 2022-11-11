Read full article on original website
marshall.edu
School of Medicine names new chair to lead Department of Dermatology
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
Thomas Hospital in West Virginia to nearly double the number of ICU beds
Patients in the Kanawha Valley will soon see some changes when it comes to access to critical care. Thomas plans to nearly double the number of beds in the intensive care unit as part of an effort to expand access and services across the campus.
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
wfxrtv.com
Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed...
Free tire drop-off for residents in Williamson, West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month […]
Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington, West Virginia, surrenders liquor license after several violent incidents in 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gary “Gig” Robinson, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), says Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington has submitted its liquor license. Robinson says the WVABCA planned to extend a recent suspension, which was put in place by Commission...
West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
West Virginia hospital taking corrective actions under settlement with NRC
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell Huntington Hospital will take corrective actions under a settlement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The NRC conducted inspections of the hospital and found 14 violations related to nuclear medicine activities, according to a release from the NRC. these violations were detailed in a report issued on June 22, 2022. 11 of […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
West Virginia man dies in ATV accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Board of Education approves project for schools on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education approved a project Wednesday that calls for $380,000 in first-year funding to implement additional Communities in Schools resources in schools that serve the West Side of Charleston. Students in the targeted area will benefit from four Communities in Schools...
Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
