The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO