ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
marshall.edu

School of Medicine names new chair to lead Department of Dermatology

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man dies in ATV accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
SPENCER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy