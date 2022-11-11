Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
whatsupnewp.com
Irish History Lecture to explore Newport’s Kerry Hill neighborhood in the 19th & early 20th Century
The Museum of Newport Irish History will present the third lecture of its 21st Annual Lecture Series on Monday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m., in-person at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, and live-streamed via Zoom. Guest speaker, Dr. Kurt C. Schlichting, will give an illustrated talk titled, “Ethnic Enclaves: Newport’s Kerry Hill Irish in 19th & Early 20th Century.”
whatsupnewp.com
Newport String Quartet announces next in Newport County Concert Series, featuring performances in Tiverton and Newport
On Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, The Newport String Quartet continues its signature Newport County Concert Series with performances in Tiverton and Newport. The program features Haydn’s sun-filled String Quartet in C Major op 20 no 2, alongside Aftab Darvishi’s moving evocation of shadows and light, Daughters of...
whatsupnewp.com
Fire at the Fort postponed until Saturday, Nov. 12 due to forecast
Fire at the Fort has been POSTPONED to tomorrow 11/12 due to expected poor weather. We hope to see you all out here tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th from 5-8 PM. Gather around the fire pits with food and s’mores, listen to live music by The Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra, and view the 20’x40′ art installation, “The Poppy Field” by fiber artist, Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Center.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Rosemarie E. Mello
Rosemarie Ellen (Downing) Mello, wife of the late Joseph F. Mello of Newport passed away at the age of 89 in Newport, Rhode Island on November 10, 2022. She is survived by two children, Kaitlyn Downing of Hudson, FL and James Mello of Malden, MA. Rosemarie was born in Providence,...
whatsupnewp.com
Gamm Theatre’s ‘Sweat’, a mirror into economic hardship, race, and disintegrating friendships
Sweat, now playing at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick, is a powerful play that explores friendships and friendships gone awry, race, economy, all set in the troubled community of Reading, Pennsylvania. Lynn Nottage won a Pulitzer for Sweat, and the play was nominated for Tony awards on Broadway for Best...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Martin D. Relyea
Martin D. (“Marty”) Relyea, age 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 9, 2022 after a short illness. He was the husband of Jean (Spaulding) Relyea for 66 years. Marty was born in the Town of Lincoln, NY to Charles and Evelyn (Burleson) Relyea. He graduated from SVHS in Munnsville, NY in 1955 and then enlisted in the US Navy, serving on land and sea until his honorable discharge in December 1958. Marty was then hired by GE in Syracuse and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Xay for Mayor of Newport
I’m confident Xay Khamsyvoravong will be designated Mayor of Newport this Tuesday. Thanks to all City Council members for their hard work in running for office as well as having the courage to face the challenge of doing what’s best for our precious city. Xay’s campaign is a potentially legendary one about a brilliant young man who walked our entire city more than once to meet and actively listen to its citizens. I was one of the lucky ones who happened to be at home when Xay came to my door. Our conversation was one I will not forget because I felt a powerfully meaningful connection with him as did thousands of other Newporters. Let’s all be present to the commitment of inspiration and hard work exemplified by Xay’s life and work. If we’re together, we can take an active role in nurturing our community along with Mayor Xay and our City Council.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Donald B. Hampton
Donald “Don” B. Hampton, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 5, 2022, in Newport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Sylvia (Smith) Hampton and father to Bruce Hampton, Sue Hampton-Auriemma, and Scott Hampton. Don was born in Cleveland,...
whatsupnewp.com
Les Misérables returning to PPAC November 15-20
It’s a show that continues to inspire audiences over 35 years since debuting in London. The Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for several performances next week. Tickets for the Providence Performing Arts Center engagement November 15 – 20, 2022 are on sale now here.
Comments / 0