I’m confident Xay Khamsyvoravong will be designated Mayor of Newport this Tuesday. Thanks to all City Council members for their hard work in running for office as well as having the courage to face the challenge of doing what’s best for our precious city. Xay’s campaign is a potentially legendary one about a brilliant young man who walked our entire city more than once to meet and actively listen to its citizens. I was one of the lucky ones who happened to be at home when Xay came to my door. Our conversation was one I will not forget because I felt a powerfully meaningful connection with him as did thousands of other Newporters. Let’s all be present to the commitment of inspiration and hard work exemplified by Xay’s life and work. If we’re together, we can take an active role in nurturing our community along with Mayor Xay and our City Council.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO