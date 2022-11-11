Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
AOL Corp
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
With FTX on the verge of collapse, customers are wondering what happens to their crypto. Here’s what to do if you have an account there
If FTX goes under, there will be a lot of victims, including retail investors.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Democrats renew push for cryptocurrency regulations after FTX collapse
Democratic lawmakers and agency officials are calling for more regulations on cryptocurrencies after one of the largest exchanges neared collapse. Crypto critics are ramping up pressure for new rules after the apparent collapse of the exchange FTX, which is facing a mass loss of confidence amid reports of deceptive conduct and is seeking to be acquired in order to reassure customers and investors that they will get their money back. Its struggles have caused the crypto market to slump in value and led to government investigations.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet.
What happened to FTX and could the crisis spill over to the rest of crypto?
International exchange for crypto assets is in effect unregulated – and may have been built on sand
Gizmodo
DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
The Lehman Brothers of Crypto: Here's how the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX compares to the collapse that sparked the Great Financial Crisis
Welcome back to Opening Bell, team. I'm Phil Rosen. In light of all the crypto hubbub last week, today we're skipping the econ lesson and pivoting instead to history. You've seen the movie "The Big Short," right? It gives maybe the clearest, most entertaining breakdown of how many, many very bad bets on subprime mortgages kickstarted the 2008 Financial Crisis.
Is it safe to keep your money in crypto exchanges? Overnight collapse of FTX raises concerns
FTX collapse raises questions about the safety of keeping money in exchanges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. The crypto world has been reeling today amid news that FTX, the second-largest and fastest-growing crypto exchange, essentially collapsed overnight amid a takeover by rival Binance. This is not...
Crypto crisis continues. Here's the latest on the FTX collapse
Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to reverberate on Monday.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
