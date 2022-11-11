ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wamc.org

Where the chestnuts grow

My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
GREENWICH, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!

During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cityandstateny.com

GOP scores on Long Island and Hudson Valley and statewide incumbents hang on

Bearing six jagged neon blue legs, massive blood red eyes, magenta-purple skin, and a wide leer with an unsettling array of multicolor teeth, the spider crab monster on Ulster County’s “I Voted” stickers has become an unlikely star. Designed on a whim by a 14-year-old from Marbletown, the creature dominated in the county competition to be featured on the sticker. Its popularity has only grown since – Ulster County’s elections commissioner dressed up as the spider for Halloween, several elected officials have debuted tattoos inked in its honor and a slew of merch shops have sold the image. On actual Election Day, Ulster County voters flocked to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period – so much so it was difficult to keep the stickers in stock at some polling places. Hey, if it takes a demonic looking spider crab to bolster the number of people taking advantage of their Democratic rights, we’ll take it. Read on for more elections-related news.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

All the Days” at Curtain Call Theater: A comedy without laughs

“All the Days,” a would-be comedy playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham offers a valuable lesson to actors. That is, read the script before you accept a role in a play. This is said with only a little tongue in cheek. Actually, it’s the only explanation for so...
LATHAM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Troy Record

Ninth annual Convoy for Tots collects toys for area kids

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Truckloads of holiday cheer traveled in the ninth annual Convoy for Tots on Sunday to support the 2022 Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. More than 100 vehicles from area businesses, civic organizations and emergency services agencies participated in the convoy from the Ballston Spa Middle School/High School Campus to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday morning toting toys for immediate distribution by Capital Region Toys for Tots this holiday season.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy