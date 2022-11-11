Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Where the chestnuts grow
My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!
During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
cityandstateny.com
GOP scores on Long Island and Hudson Valley and statewide incumbents hang on
Bearing six jagged neon blue legs, massive blood red eyes, magenta-purple skin, and a wide leer with an unsettling array of multicolor teeth, the spider crab monster on Ulster County’s “I Voted” stickers has become an unlikely star. Designed on a whim by a 14-year-old from Marbletown, the creature dominated in the county competition to be featured on the sticker. Its popularity has only grown since – Ulster County’s elections commissioner dressed up as the spider for Halloween, several elected officials have debuted tattoos inked in its honor and a slew of merch shops have sold the image. On actual Election Day, Ulster County voters flocked to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period – so much so it was difficult to keep the stickers in stock at some polling places. Hey, if it takes a demonic looking spider crab to bolster the number of people taking advantage of their Democratic rights, we’ll take it. Read on for more elections-related news.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
wamc.org
All the Days” at Curtain Call Theater: A comedy without laughs
“All the Days,” a would-be comedy playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham offers a valuable lesson to actors. That is, read the script before you accept a role in a play. This is said with only a little tongue in cheek. Actually, it’s the only explanation for so...
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
Troy Record
Ninth annual Convoy for Tots collects toys for area kids
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Truckloads of holiday cheer traveled in the ninth annual Convoy for Tots on Sunday to support the 2022 Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. More than 100 vehicles from area businesses, civic organizations and emergency services agencies participated in the convoy from the Ballston Spa Middle School/High School Campus to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday morning toting toys for immediate distribution by Capital Region Toys for Tots this holiday season.
Many Moods of Christmas at Troy Music Hall
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means Christmas is right around the corner. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is hosting The Many Moods of Christmas on December 18.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
