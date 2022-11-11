Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
TODAY.com
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Albany Herald
The 'Tulsa King' and His Queen: Inside Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin's 'Rocky' Romance
Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin largely flies under the radar, despite frequently appearing on his arm in public—until recently, literally and figuratively. Stallone had a large tattoo of Flavin's face surrounded by roses on his right bicep! You can see it somewhat in the second slide below:
Albany Herald
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76
Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
NEW YORK — (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said...
‘It’s a small world’ gets new characters in ‘monumental moment’ at Disneyland
“I teared up when I saw them in the attraction.”
Albany Herald
The oldest living person in the US just turned 115
Bring out the candles -- 115 of them. Bessie Hendricks, the oldest living person in the United States, has celebrated yet another turn around the sun. The Iowa supercentenarian turned 115 on November 7, according to CNN affiliate KCCI.
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
White Texas Teacher Benched Over Viral Rant on ‘Superior Race’
A white middle school teacher in Texas has been placed on leave after claiming to his students that he thinks the white race is superior.In a video that went viral on social media last week, a Bohls Middle School teacher in Pflugerville explained to his class—with a heavy demographic of Black students—that, essentially, white is right, Fox 7 Austin reported.A mashup video of the incident was initially shared by one of the students, @babysizzle808, on Instagram Saturday.“I have always been raised to respect my elders[.] my parents don’t play about that at all!” the student captioned the post. “This still...
Lizzo, Paramore to perform at Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena. Here's where to get tickets
Attention, Lizzo fans: the singer and rapper who is no stranger to the desert is set to perform on June 2 at Acrisure Arena. Lizzo is currently on tour promoting her album "Special," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Atlanta rapper Latto is also scheduled to appear. ...
Albany Herald
Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role
Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
Albany Herald
Two plus-size models say they were denied entry to a Los Angeles lounge and 'no one wants to stand up for you'
Two models in Los Angeles are urging other curvy women to speak out on size discrimination after saying they were denied entry to a popular lounge because of their bodies. Alexa Jay and Ella Halikas, who first shared their story on TikTok, said they went to The Highlight Room last week to celebrate a friend's birthday. Jay said she first spotted Halikas, a friend and fellow plus-size model, while standing in line with others who were also invited to the party and as their group got closer to the entrance, the women say everyone was allowed in—except them.
Albany Herald
Biden and Xi meet during G20 summit in Bali
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow performed at the first night of ATLive on Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Click for more.PHOTOS: Scenes from Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
