Palm Springs, CA

stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Albany Herald

‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76

Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
WDBO

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK — (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said...
Albany Herald

The oldest living person in the US just turned 115

Bring out the candles -- 115 of them. Bessie Hendricks, the oldest living person in the United States, has celebrated yet another turn around the sun. The Iowa supercentenarian turned 115 on November 7, according to CNN affiliate KCCI.
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

White Texas Teacher Benched Over Viral Rant on ‘Superior Race’

A white middle school teacher in Texas has been placed on leave after claiming to his students that he thinks the white race is superior.In a video that went viral on social media last week, a Bohls Middle School teacher in Pflugerville explained to his class—with a heavy demographic of Black students—that, essentially, white is right, Fox 7 Austin reported.A mashup video of the incident was initially shared by one of the students, @babysizzle808, on Instagram Saturday.“I have always been raised to respect my elders[.] my parents don’t play about that at all!” the student captioned the post. “This still...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Albany Herald

Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role

Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
Albany Herald

Two plus-size models say they were denied entry to a Los Angeles lounge and 'no one wants to stand up for you'

Two models in Los Angeles are urging other curvy women to speak out on size discrimination after saying they were denied entry to a popular lounge because of their bodies. Alexa Jay and Ella Halikas, who first shared their story on TikTok, said they went to The Highlight Room last week to celebrate a friend's birthday. Jay said she first spotted Halikas, a friend and fellow plus-size model, while standing in line with others who were also invited to the party and as their group got closer to the entrance, the women say everyone was allowed in—except them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Biden and Xi meet during G20 summit in Bali

Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow performed at the first night of ATLive on Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Click for more.PHOTOS: Scenes from Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

