Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 3 dangerous climate tipping points the world is on track for
Global leaders are negotiating about how to cut greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible. Scientists say every passing day, and every tenth of a degree, makes a big difference.
Humanity cannot indefinitely adapt to worsening climate crisis, major scientific review warns
Humans cannot endlessly adapt to the worsening climate crisis and "unprecedented" action is required from governments to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, a major review has concluded.Leading global experts from the natural and social sciences have together produced a list of 10 critical climate insights from the latest climate-related research, which they have launched at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt.Their report warns that rising sea levels capable of submerging coastal communities and extreme heat "intolerable to the human body", are examples of the "hard" limits of our ability to adapt, and which we now face in growing areas...
Phys.org
Advanced forecasting to help millions on coasts and in cities cope with climate-change impacts
Climate adaptation requires communities to plan ahead for the unavoidable changes coming our way not just immediately but decades from now. In the freezing reaches of Greenland, fissures in the ice sheet mark the battle lines in the fight against climate change. Greenhouse gases (GHG) are driving up global temperatures, melting the ice and pushing more and more icebergs to break away from glaciers and ice sheets. When the ice melts and the water enters the ocean, it adds to rising sea levels, putting millions of people who live in low lying coastal areas across the globe at risk.
natureworldnews.com
Global Warming Will Almost Certainly Exceed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-Degree Celsius Target
The world's current climate pledges are insufficient to keep the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal firmly within reach. The 1.5-degree Celsius limit will almost certainly be exceeded. According to new research led by scientists at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the University of Maryland, and the United States,...
Phys.org
COP27: How measuring attitudes to climate change could speed up the global response
Fires and heat waves in Europe, North America Australia, Asia and the U.K. brought devastation to many in 2022. But as well as harming lives and land, they may also have destroyed any lingering doubts that human actions have dramatically affected the climate. Questions do remain though about what got...
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet
At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
studyfinds.org
‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
Tree Rings Chronicle a Mysterious Cosmic Storm That Strikes Every Thousand Years
The history of Earth's bombardment with cosmic radiation is written in the trees. Specifically, when radiation slams into Earth's atmosphere, it can alter any nitrogen atoms it slams into to produce a form of carbon, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Linking spikes in this carbon isotope with the growth rings in trees can give us a reliable record of radiation storms going back thousands of years.
Phys.org
Think storms are getting worse? Rapid rain bursts in Sydney have become at least 40% more intense in two decades
A series of major floods in Australia has made global headlines in recent years. People around the world were shocked to see Sydney, the city known for the 2000 Olympics, the Harbor Bridge, the Opera House, sunshine and Bondi beach culture inundated with flash floods this year. But were these floods a freak occurrence or a sign of things to come?
Solar storm smashes hole in Earth's magnetosphere, triggering extremely rare pink auroras
On Nov. 3, a solar storm caused a temporary crack in Earth's magnetic field. The resulting hole enabled energetic particles to penetrate deep into the planet's atmosphere and set off extremely rare pink auroras.
Chile’s Reservoirs Are Evaporating Thanks to Climate Change. This Startup Is Trying To Stop It
In an era of increased droughts, farmers' are desperate to protect their water stores
BBC
Climate change could lead to more extreme flooding in Cornwall
Extreme weather events like the devastating floods in Boscastle could become more prevalent due to climate change, a report has found. Cornwall Council commissioned climate scientists to produce the report. It found sea levels are likely to rise by up to 1m (3.3ft) by the end of the century. Professor...
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
scitechdaily.com
“Code Red” – Scientists Warn That Climate Change Has Pushed Earth’s Vital Signs To Record Extremes
An international coalition led by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers released a new report that says the Earth’s vital signs have reached “code red” and that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.” The report was published on October 26 in the journal BioScience. In...
Phys.org
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows
By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
Phys.org
UN announces satellite-based global methane detection system
As part of global efforts to slow climate change by tackling methane, the UN today announced a new satellite-based system to detect emissions of the climate warming gas and allow governments and businesses to respond. The Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), launched at the 27th United Nations Climate Change...
Phys.org
GMO skeptics still distrust big agriculture's climate pitch
As a changing climate intensifies extreme weather, agricultural multinationals are hyping the ability of genetically modified crops to boost yields when facing drought, heat or even heavy rainfall. But skeptics of engineered foods, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), still aren't buying it. "I don't see why we should evolve our...
Comments / 0