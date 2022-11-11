Read full article on original website
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Is a Deliberately Lopsided Divorce Drama with Irreconcilable Viewpoints
Divorce is hard, or so I’ve been told by hundreds of movies and TV shows — enough to know I never want to go through it, and enough to know many, many people do. Spending time with these people is also hard. There are numerous reasons why — the venting about an ex, the anguish of being alone, the joys of new relationships, etc. — but it boils down to the simple fact that at this moment, these pre-, mid-, and post-divorced folks are not themselves. They’ve been thrown into a space between who they used to be and who...
Buckle Announces Partnership With Rising Country Music Artist MaRynn Taylor
KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (Buckle), is excited to announce its new partnership with country music artist, MaRynn Taylor on her Christmas release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This partnership includes the outfitting and holiday premiere of MaRynn’s music video, addition of the single to Buckle’s in-store playlists, and an in-store performance by MaRynn at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, TN, on Sunday, December 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005710/en/ Black River recording artist and songwriter MaRynn Taylor, photographed on the set of her new music video for the holiday single, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Premiering with Buckle, MaRynn is outfitted by the brand in a cozy look, perfect for the Christmas Classic. (Photo: Business Wire)
The most intimate food experience in L.A. is happening at the crib
DM for addy and unlock a world of dining that edges into the sublime.
Team Gwen Stefani: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 photos, bios, artist rankings
Pop-rock Grammy winner Gwen Stefani has been a coach on “The Voice” six different times (though never consecutively), but this is the first season she and Blake Shelton are officially a married couple. She successfully coached Carter Rubin to a victory in Season 19, and now she’s itching to become a two-time “Voice” champion. Now that the Season 22 blind auditions, battles and knockouts are behind us, can Gwen find herself in the winner’s seat yet again? Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team Gwen Stefani on “The Voice” Season 22, including...
Taking stock of the vanishing landscape of 'Russian Hollywood'
On the old haunts of Soviet and post-Soviet émigrés in West Hollywood and L.A.'s Fairfax District.
If you could compose a whole look from restaurant merch, what boxes would you check?
From Jon & Vinny's X Dickies to Burger She Wrote X Gallery Dept., there's an abundance of food and fashion items on the Family Style Fest menu.
