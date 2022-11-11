Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Related
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle
Dave and Elaine Chappelle have been married since 2001 and share three children Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance. The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic...
Dave Chappelle monologue disappoints on 'Saturday Night Live'
Chappelle's monologue seemed filled with justification and minimization.
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show
Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to host "Saturday Night Live," despite his past transgender comments, as some show writers reportedly refuse to work on the episode due to his appearance.
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
Dave Chappelle's anticipated appearance as host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" is causing some unrest among staff members.
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars
Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
SNL writers blasted for rumors they may boycott Dave Chappelle: 'The show might actually be funny'
Twitter users reacted to the rumors that "Saturday Night Live" writers were boycotting this week's episode of the show because Dave Chappelle would be hosting.
msn.com
SNL fans criticise announcement that Dave Chappelle will host series next week
Saturday Night Live fans have criticised the announcement that Dave Chappelle will host the series next week. Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years, thanks to several jokes about transgender people in his recent stand-up specials that critics have described as transphobic. Over the weekend, it was announced...
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
Collider
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic
“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Roberta Flack has ALS, now ‘impossible to sing,’ rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott
Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
Lindsay Lohan Calls out Tina Fey When Asked About 'Mean Girls' Sequel
The actress said on Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that a sequel was "in Tina Fey's hands and Lorne Michaels," the movie's creative team.
Dave Chappelle On Netflix: His Controversial Special, The Backlash, & His Future On The Streamer
Dave Chappelle is no stranger to controversy. Since becoming famous in the early 2000s, the comic has delighted in pushing the envelope. Celebrities, race, drugs — there is basically no topic Dave considers off-limits… and because of that, he’s earned his fair share of haters and critics.
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Prove They’re an IRL Fairytale With This Super-Sweet & Rare PDA Moment
All eyes were already on Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at this year’s Baby2Baby gala, but this video proves they definitely stole the show. On Nov 12, a bunch of A-list stars came to show their support for the 11th annual Baby2Baby gala, including lovebirds Deschanel and Scott. The following day, on Nov 13, the New Girl alum shared a video of the two at a floral, enchanting backdrop at the gala, with the caption, “Such an incredible night at the @Baby2baby Gala! Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country. Just...
digitalspy.com
Ben Platt responds to Dear Evan Hansen backlash
Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt has responded to the criticism he faced following the film's release. Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen faced controversy after casting Platt in the lead role. Starring as a lonely high school student who, following the...
Comments / 0