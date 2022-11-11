Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
CNET
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing
James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
ComicBook
DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free
The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
ComicBook
Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star
It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
Collider
How Kevin Conroy Became My Batman
Superheroes have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Even before the film landscape saw an implosion of caped and cowled characters, they were prominent in television — especially on Saturday morning. I'd often get up, make myself a bowl of whatever cereal was available at the time (preferably Cap'n Crunch), and plop down in front of the TV to catch up on the adventures of my favorite heroes. And one of the most prominent was Batman, thanks to the voiceover work of Kevin Conroy.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated "Batman," dead at 66
Kevin Conroy, one of the iconic voices behind the DC superhero Batman, has died at 66 years old. Conroy's passing was confirmed by his representative, Steven Neibert, and in a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns DC. According to the Warner Brothers Discovery statement, Conroy passed after a "short battle with cancer." The actor voiced the caped crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," which aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1996 and in several DC animated movies and video games. In total, he brought the character to life in more than 60 projects. In 2019, he performed a live-action version of the...
Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66
(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Reacts to Henry Cavill's Return as Superman (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
Comments / 0