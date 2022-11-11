ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Us Weekly

Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76: Performer Dies After ‘Short Health Battle’

Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons during his act, has died at age 76. The North Carolina native — whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. — died on Friday, November 11, “after a short health battle,” his manager, Craig Marquardo, confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson confirmed that the performer “passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
ABC13 Houston

Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66

NEW YORK -- Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on "Batman: The Animated Series" was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66. Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer, series producer Warner Bros. announced Friday. Conroy was the...
ABC13 Houston

Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. "Jeff (Bezos) and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner - a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend and longtime philanthropist.
InsideHook

This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese

It’s 10 a.m. My last coffee was more than an hour ago, and the room I’m standing in smells profoundly of cheese — 4,434 cheeses, to be exact, 45 of which are awaiting me and my two colleagues. It’s my very first time as a judge at the World Cheese Awards, a task that, while it marries my two greatest passions — cheese and being judgmental — is nevertheless gargantuan. I hope I am up to the challenge.
