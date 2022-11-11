Read full article on original website
Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons during his act, has died at age 76. The North Carolina native — whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. — died on Friday, November 11, “after a short health battle,” his manager, Craig Marquardo, confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson confirmed that the performer “passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Gallagher, the Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Whose Act Turned Bigoted, Dead at 76
Gallagher, the mustachioed prop comedian who rose to prominence with smashed watermelons and garnered controversy later in life for racist and homophobic jokes, has died. He was 76. Craig Marquardo, the comedian’s former manager, confirmed his death in an email to Rolling Stone. Gallagher had reportedly been living in hospice...
