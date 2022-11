(WBAP/KLIF) — A cold front is engulfing the DFW area this weekend and next, which has home owners looking at ways to keep their homes warm and safe. Home improvement experts are encouraging residents to prepare their homes for colder weather, Including Texas Home Improvement’s Jim Dutton says home owners aren’t likely to have bursting pipes, however they should be prepping with door sweeps, hose bib covers, caulking and water pipe insulation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO