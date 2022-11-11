Jalen Hurts Reveals The Loudest College Football Stadium He's Ever Played In

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Two SEC stadiums have been talked about a lot this week for the atmospheres they provided during a pair of major Week 10 matchup.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said his team's Sanford Stadium was the loudest he's ever heard it during the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee, while the crowd at LSU's Tiger Stadium reportedly registered on the Richter scale during the team's win over Alabama.

But Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played at both venues during his three seasons at Alabama, has a different pick for the loudest college stadium he's ever played in.

Chatting with Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast , Hurts said a visit to Arkansas' Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was so loud, it made his ears ring.

His comments about the game come around the 1:03:21 mark in the video below.

“People kind of are like, ‘what,’ when I say this," Hurts said. "The loudest stadium I’ve ever been in is we played at Arkansas. We played them my freshman year, and I’m talking about, maybe I had a sinus infection, my ears was ringing so hard. I’m like, damn it’s loud in here."

Hurts said it was so loud, he tried to use a clap to call for the snap rather than vocalizing a snap count, but even the sound of that couldn't reach the offensive line.

Having started in two Power Five conferences and now for nearly two seasons in the NFL, Hurts should be a good judge for the loudest stadiums.

Arkansas may not have the history of success or the same stadium capacity as some of the SEC's perennial powers (Razorback Stadium seats about 72,000), but Hog fans have long been some of the most passionate in the SEC. Plus, Arkansas entered that matchup against No. 1 Alabama ranked No. 16 in the country and off to a 4-1 start to the 2016 season.

Despite the deafening crowd noise, Hurts and Alabama took care of business. Hurts, a true freshman at the time, scored four total touchdowns and led the Crimson Tide to a 49-30 win.

Hurts will play in front of a raucous crowd again this week, but one that will be much more friendly to his team, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.