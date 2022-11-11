ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Free Thanksgiving Day Meals in Ocean County, NJ

Thanksgiving is a time for family, love, friends, donations, and a turkey and its fixings. These places want you to have the most wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, with people donating and donating their time it's such a beautiful thing to see. If you need it, these dinners are here to help.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum

The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
mypaperonline.com

The History of Denville’s Santaland

It may be silent right now, but soon the activity on Clark Street in Denville will be bustling with activity. The Saturday following Thanksgiving, Santaland will officially open, and after the long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa is welcoming children and families again to his home away from home.
DENVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

