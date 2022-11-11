ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

861K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy