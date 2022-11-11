Crystal Mountain, a family-owned, four-season resort destination located 28 miles southwest of Traverse City in Thompsonville, has named Karyn Thorr chief operating officer. Thorr has been an employee for 29 years and has since managed many different departments at Crystal, but the company says her passion for snow sports is what landed her at the resort in 1993.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO