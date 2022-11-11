Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Snowvember Fest provides taste of winter fun ahead of ski season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County non-profit kicked off its 17th annual skiing and snowboarding event Saturday night, where people of all ages took to the slopes. The Mt. Holiday Snowvember Fest happens too early in the season to fill the entire slope, so volunteers take...
UpNorthLive.com
25th annual Festival of the Trees in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Christmas is only 44 days away, which means it's not too early to start thinking about the holiday season. The Zonta Festival of the Trees is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings. The big, decorated trees are back and were done with...
dbusiness.com
Karyn Thorr Named COO of Crystal Mountain near Traverse City
Crystal Mountain, a family-owned, four-season resort destination located 28 miles southwest of Traverse City in Thompsonville, has named Karyn Thorr chief operating officer. Thorr has been an employee for 29 years and has since managed many different departments at Crystal, but the company says her passion for snow sports is what landed her at the resort in 1993.
UpNorthLive.com
Freshwater research and innovation center launches in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new organization has been formed to monitor and protect Lake Michigan. The Freshwater Research and Innovation Center was officially launched in Traverse City on the west end of Grand Traverse Bay on Discovery Pier. Lake Michigan borders much of northern Michigan and there's...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
