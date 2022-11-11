ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Panthers to start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens in Week 11

An unfortunate trifecta for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room has now been completed. On Monday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that starter PJ Walker sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Walker is the third Panthers quarterback on the roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, to go down with that very injury in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

