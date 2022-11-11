Read full article on original website
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Ayahuasca to blame for Aaron Rodgers' struggles, ESPN's Robert Griffin III suggests
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III seemed to suggest on Monday night that Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca preference doesn't have him at his best for the struggling Packers.
Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach is a 'disgrace to the coaching profession,' Hall of Famer says
The Indianapolis Colts' hire of Jeff Saturday as an interim head coach this week left a bad taste in the mouth of Hall of Famer Bill Cowher.
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat: Cleveland Browns fans call for head coach to be fired
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are now 3-6 on the season following an ugly 39-17 road loss to the
Panthers to start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens in Week 11
An unfortunate trifecta for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room has now been completed. On Monday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that starter PJ Walker sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Walker is the third Panthers quarterback on the roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, to go down with that very injury in 2022.
University of Virginia manhunt: Who is ex-football player shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr?
Law enforcement are pouring over the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville for student shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., as classes are canceled Monday.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
TUCKER CARLSON: The most powerful people in the world are always telling you they're victims
Tucker Carlson reacts to a noose allegedly being found around the construction site of former President Barack Obama's presidential library on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
NYC mother, 10-year-old daughter punched on subway in unprovoked attack: 'Crazy'
The New York City Police are asking the public for any information regarding an attack on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter riding aboard a subway train.
California megachurch cuts ties with elder accused of killing adoptive daughter and torturing siblings
The Rock Church of San Diego has cut ties with Leticia McCormack, a church elder who is accused of torturing her 11-year-old daughter, Arabella McCormack, to death.
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger
The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
