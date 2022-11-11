ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoar, OH

Zoar to post 'no hunting' signs

Zoar Village Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to post "no hunting" signs within the corporation limits, as per village ordinance.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Scott Gordon contacted the Army Corps of Engineers and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District regarding the use of public lands within the village for hunting. Gordon received a response from Eric Downing, Army Corps, that hunting has always been allowed on their public lands. Gordon said Downing did not address the issue of land within the corporation limit where hunting is prohibited. After review, Village Solicitor Doug Frautschy concluded local law governs, unless the Army Corps can point to some law or regulation that can trump the local law. Gordon said Lime Kiln Lake, located east of the village on Fifth Street, has a primitive campsite for individuals using the Towpath Trail and there is hunting permitted there. Gordon said people need to be respectful of others. Another concern were children riding their bicycles to the lake.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Gave permission to the Bolivar Fire Department to store a fire engine, that is for sale, in the east bay of the community building until it is sold.
  • Heard a meeting was held for the Love Tusc Art Sculpture project in October. Gordon met with the artist who will paint the Zoar sculpture. The next collective review of all the artist progress will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Performing Arts Center in New Philadelphia.
  • Learned the village received a grant of $6,355 from the Reeves Foundation for the weather siren and to get it operating.
  • Heard the Ohio Department of Transportation will be paving State Route 212, through the village, in 2023. Larger and more reflective crosswalks will be painted on the state route.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • The zoning officer will be permitted to send a letter to property owners in violation of the amended zoning ordinances.
  • The ballfield in the village will no longer be used. Plans are to place playground equipment at the site near the levee.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Village Government and Community Event Center on Fifth Street.

Barb Limbacher

