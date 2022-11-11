ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington warns citizens of phone scam dealing with utilities

The City of Hoisington was made aware of residents receiving calls indicating that the city's electric utility was acquired by Evergy and demanding payments over the phone. Hoisington administration warned citizens this is a scam. The city's electric utility has not merged with Evergy and they are not demanding payments over the phone.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen

BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
mcpcity.com

City addresses issue in downtown alleyway

For many years, access to the alleyway between the 300 block of North Main and North Ash Streets in McPherson has been an issue. After spending nearly the last year unsuccessfully exploring options with neighboring property owners to resolve the situation, the City of McPherson Commission this week took the first step in a condemnation process. The intent is to create more permanent safe public access that was eliminated years ago by the railroad track location.
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Some Hays parents hope for mascot rebrand with new high school

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend

This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
