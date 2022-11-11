Read full article on original website
Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
Hoisington warns citizens of phone scam dealing with utilities
The City of Hoisington was made aware of residents receiving calls indicating that the city's electric utility was acquired by Evergy and demanding payments over the phone. Hoisington administration warned citizens this is a scam. The city's electric utility has not merged with Evergy and they are not demanding payments over the phone.
Zimmerman ready to return to county service as Barton's District 5 commissioner
A big win in the August primary election all but secured Donna Zimmerman's seat as the Barton County Commissioner for District 5. Tuesday's general election result made it official. After 40 years of service to the county, including 26 years as county clerk, Zimmerman said she's ready to serve again in her new role.
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Larned's water tower lighting is Nov. 24
The second annual Water Tower Lighting in Larned is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
mcpcity.com
City addresses issue in downtown alleyway
For many years, access to the alleyway between the 300 block of North Main and North Ash Streets in McPherson has been an issue. After spending nearly the last year unsuccessfully exploring options with neighboring property owners to resolve the situation, the City of McPherson Commission this week took the first step in a condemnation process. The intent is to create more permanent safe public access that was eliminated years ago by the railroad track location.
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Nov. 9, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KWCH.com
Some Hays parents hope for mascot rebrand with new high school
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
Installation underway for Great Bend’s automated water reading meters
Work is underway on the installation of automated meter reading for Great Bend’s water meters. Zenner USA has started drilling holes in the meter lids to install antennas for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). The $2.46 million project will provide technology to more accurately read meters and avoid the...
'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend
This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
ElderCare encourages Giving Tree donations for home-care clients
When last year’s ElderCare Giving Tree project started, Executive Director Brandi Gruber said it was especially important because of the pandemic. She is saying the same thing this year. “Even though COVID risks have greatly decreased, the virus continues to play a role in the lives of many of...
McKinney shares friend’s Aster Estates story during special month
When Frank McKinney learned in April last year that Aster Estates was about to open, he knew he found the answer for his friend, Scott Thein. As a result, Thein was the first resident of Aster Estates, the home-plus residence at 155 NW 10th Ave, just north of the city limits on McKinley.
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
A salute to all those who served on this Veterans Day!
Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post would like to say thank you on this Veterans Day to all those men and women who have bravely served our country.
