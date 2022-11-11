ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Red hot Harlan faces ADM in 3A semi’s

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfO1h_0j7Sthlm00

(Harlan) On KS95.7 FM Saturday afternoon the Harlan Cyclones will oppose the ADM Tigers in a Class 3A State Semifinal.

Harlan was a 42-7 winner when these teams met in the regular season. ADM’s offense is led by running back Brevin Doll and quarterback Aiden Flora. The duo has combined for 2,816 rushing yards. Doll has carried to the end zone 27 times and Flora has 14 rushing scores. “We are going to have to try and keep those guys contained as well as possible. You’re not going to stop them completely, but we’ll give it our best effort.”

Harlan coach Todd Bladt adds when they want to throw the ball down the field they are very effective at it. Coach Bladt comments on the preparation that goes into a semifinal. “We try to keep it as routine as we can. You have to get some of that loudness and prepare for that. We might play some music and have some distractions to make it more difficult. We won’t do that the whole time, but we have some segments where we like to do that and just mimic what’s going on in that environment.”

Harlan was the runner-up two seasons ago and won it all last year. Pregame coverage will start around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

