CNBC

Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
CNBC

FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
trading-education.com

3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash

3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash - Our Picks. We have scouted the market and found that these 3 cryptos are a sell now before they crash. Find a detailed review on why these coins are a sell in the coming section. Shiba Inu - The meme coin...
msn.com

One way to look at crypto from a macro investor perspective

Stocks rallied last week, with the S&P 500 surging 5.9%. The index is now up 11.6% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 16.8% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56. A big driver of the recent market move was Thursday’s cooler-than-expected consumer price index (CPI)...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
CNBC

Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings

The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
msn.com

SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of technology with its big bets...
decrypt.co

FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...

