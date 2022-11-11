Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
Alibaba’s Jack Ma and China’s super-rich see billions wiped off fortunes as economy slows
China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummeled fortunes, according to an annual rich list. The Hurun rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with...
Business Insider
An investor with a $1.8 million portfolio says he sees financial crises as the perfect time to invest in stocks — here's his strategy
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on November 3, 2022. Insider has verified his portfolio with documentation. Tim Schäfer, 50, is a financial journalist and investor who lives in New York City's Manhattan. He started investing in the stock market 30 years ago...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
CNBC
FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
trading-education.com
3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash
3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash - Our Picks. We have scouted the market and found that these 3 cryptos are a sell now before they crash. Find a detailed review on why these coins are a sell in the coming section. Shiba Inu - The meme coin...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
msn.com
One way to look at crypto from a macro investor perspective
Stocks rallied last week, with the S&P 500 surging 5.9%. The index is now up 11.6% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 16.8% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56. A big driver of the recent market move was Thursday’s cooler-than-expected consumer price index (CPI)...
CNBC
Disney plans hiring freeze, layoffs and cost cuts, according to a memo from CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. "We are limiting headcount additions...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund
An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
CNBC
Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings
The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
More trouble for Solana and other ‘Sam coins’ as FTX-affiliated projects like Serum attempt to recover
Solana, Serum, and other "Sam coins" are struggling in the wake of FTX's implosion.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Ethereum Rival Still Looking Strong
A widely followed analyst is laying out his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-rivals as the crypto market goes deeper into the red territory. In a new video, Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin may see a recovery from the crypto exchange FTX-driven market crash if it breaches above $18,150.
msn.com
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of technology with its big bets...
Goldman Sachs just announced its newest partner class. From trading to investment banking, here's the businesses that got the most, and least, love.
Hiya! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. It's been a long week for many of us, but we're almost there. On tap today we've got the latest on the FTX-Binance drama, Elon's plans for turning Twitter into a fintech, and how to navigate your next job interview. But first,...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...
CNBC
Canceled sailings from China and 'radical' vessel cuts hit U.S. ability to reach export market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin Could Crash by Nearly 40% After FTX Fiasco – Here’s the Timeline
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) could fall to levels last seen in July 2020. McGlone says that Bitcoin could fall by 39% from the current price and revisit the $10,000 support level over the coming weeks. The macro strategist says that the crypto selloff...
