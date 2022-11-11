ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State

Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
‘Run Like Kat:’ 5K race in memory of Longmeadow teen who died in car crash

A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
People in Business: Nov. 14, 2022

Ahsas Malik Bermudez was inducted into the Rotary Club of Springfield on Oct. 14. Bermudez was sponsored by Rotarian and membership chairperson, Susan A. Mastroianni. Bermudez is a manufacturing engineer with Prefere Melamines in Springfield. Prefere Melamines operates in the Eastman Chemical Complex and manufactures specialty melamine resins sold under the trade name Resimene. These resins are tailored for end-use in automotive paints, tires and coatings for wood cans, metal and paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield

The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
