Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer advances to Div. III Final Four once more, defeating No. 11 Hanover, 3-2
WILBRAHAM — No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer defeated No. 11 Hanover in the MIAA Div. III State Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, 3-2, sending the Orioles to their fourth straight Final Four.
No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer defeats No. 9 Cohasset, 2-1, in Div. IV quarterfinals
SOUTH HADLEY — No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer made school history with its 2-1 victory over No. 9 Cohasset in the MIAA Div. IV state tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
Amherst, Northampton girls cross country show out at Division II state qualifier
WESTFIELD — Western Massachusetts was well-represented among the nearly 900 runners to compete at the Division II state qualifying race Sunday at Stanley Park in Westfield. It especially had prominence in the Wave A girls race, as Amherst took the top spot and Northampton finished second. Longmeadow also advanced to All-States with a fifth place finish.
State Tournament Scoreboard: Riley Harrington records 100th point in Longmeadow’s 4-0 win over Leominster & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Preview: South Hadley, Mount Greylock and more looking for state semifinal berths
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The South Hadley and Mount Greylock girls soccer teams are just two wins away from playing for a state championship. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
No. 1 South Hadley’s season comes to end in Division III quarterfinal loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn
SOUTH HADLEY – After an impressive season that included winning the Western Massachusetts Class B championship, the No. 1 South Hadley girls soccer team saw its run come to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn.
Lenox girls, boys cross country teams both finish first at Division III state qualifying meet
The Lenox girls and boys cross country teams both claimed first place finishes in their waves at the Division III state qualifying meet at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course on Sunday. It was a wet and rainy day for the runners, who competed in 40 degree temperatures on the hilly...
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State
Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
No. 8 Wahconah football falls to No. 1 West Boylston in Div. VII state quarterfinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 8 Wahconah couldn’t find a way to stop top-seeded West Boylston and its rushing attack on Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
UMass late rally not enough in 35-33 loss to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray had a 75-yard run for a touchdown and Trevian Thomas added a 27-yard pick-6 and Arkansas State held off a late UMass rally to take a 35-33 non-conference win on Saturday. The Red Wolves took a 35-19 lead after three quarters when Johnnie...
‘Run Like Kat:’ 5K race in memory of Longmeadow teen who died in car crash
A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.
Maddi’s Cookery to close after four years in Worcester’s Canal District
Another Worcester Canal District restaurant will be closing this month. Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse announced on Instagram Sunday that the restaurant would be closing permanently next weekend. “It’s with a heavy heart that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend,” owner...
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
People in Business: Nov. 14, 2022
Ahsas Malik Bermudez was inducted into the Rotary Club of Springfield on Oct. 14. Bermudez was sponsored by Rotarian and membership chairperson, Susan A. Mastroianni. Bermudez is a manufacturing engineer with Prefere Melamines in Springfield. Prefere Melamines operates in the Eastman Chemical Complex and manufactures specialty melamine resins sold under the trade name Resimene. These resins are tailored for end-use in automotive paints, tires and coatings for wood cans, metal and paper.
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
Anonymous donor donates $7M for pavilion to honor UMass employees for their contributions
A $7 million gift from an anonymous donor allowed UMass Amherst to begin building a Service Workers Honor Pavilion. The donor was inspired by the UMass front-line service that is given by almost 1,400 employees.
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield
The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
Holyoke Community College begins search for new president
HOLYOKE — The search for the next president of Holyoke Community College is underway. HCC has assembled a 21-member search committee and retained the Pauly Group Inc., a national consulting firm that assists in the recruiting and hiring of community college executives.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0