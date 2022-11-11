Holiday Market at mall Nov. 22

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market will host the sixth annual Holiday Market on Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at New Towne Mall just inside Entrance A (near Ulta Beauty and Shoe Dept. Encore).

The Holiday Market will offer local, fresh, in-season produce for your Thanksgiving meal along with arts and crafts from local vendors.

Items include turkey, beef, chicken, pork, eggs, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, onions, kale, lettuce, shallots, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, leeks, cauliflower, squash, microgreens, maple syrup, honey, cookies, pies and pie crusts, breads and rolls, buckwheat flour, cornmeal, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, candied nuts and macarons.

The Don Polo Mexican Cuisine food truck will be set up on site. Stay warm with a cup of hot cocoa or apple cider from Missions Café, and save room for dessert from Amish Country Donuts. Shoppers will also enjoy the festive sounds of live Christmas music by Nick Bonner from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tvffm.org or follow the market on Facebook (@tuscfarmersmarket) and Instagram (@tvfarmersmarket). The Tuscarawas Valley Farmers market is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.