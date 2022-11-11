Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
KXII.com
Ardmore man accused of stalking woman
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. According to court documents, Jericho Wilks has been harassing a woman, coming to her work and her home, where he pushed the air conditioner through the window. Court documents go on to say Wilks was excessively texting...
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
KTEN.com
Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
KTEN.com
Free breakfast in Denison for vets and their families
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Throughout the weekend, Americans will continue to honor our military veterans. The Texoma Community Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Saturday morning. The free breakfast is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1100 West Walker...
KTEN.com
Helium shortage impacting Denison business
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "It's very complicated; they're not making more helium," said Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey (R- District 19). The government has closed facilities that produce the lighter-than-air gas. Sharon Sweeney owns Balloonatics in downtown Denison. She said the shortage began to impact her business back in June.
KTEN.com
Free health and craft fair in Sherman on Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is hosting a Harvest Health and Craft Fair on Saturday. It will feature health screenings, including flu shots and COVID vaccines, early holiday shopping options and door prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
richardsontoday.com
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
KXII.com
Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration
Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - The chants of kids from Rock Creek schools shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant Veterans Day Parade. First responders, veterans, cheerleaders, and Durant’s marching band were all present to celebrate and honor all those who served and sacrificed their lives for this country.
Engagement ring lost in Texas tornado recovered by local college softball team
Following a tornado in Lamar County Friday night, a local college softball team helped find an engagement ring that a Texas man bought for his girlfriend that he thought had been lost in the debris. KXAS's Katy Blakey reports.Nov. 12, 2022.
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
KXII.com
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
KXII.com
Ardmore man used machete to rob man, court docs say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone. Court documents state 40-year-old Tannie Bland hit the victim with a machete and then took the man’s things. He’s been charged with robbery with a weapon. If convicted,...
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody
TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
madillrecord.net
Store sells Mega Millions ticket
A Texas resident had a complete change of luck on November 2. They woke up to the wonderful news that they were $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the winning ticket was sold at the Enderby’s Gas Station in Whitesboro on US 377. According to the...
