Legends of The Twin Tiers – Beth Phoenix

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

On this episode, we spend some time with the youngest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame inductee ever, Elmira’s Beth Phoenix. A 1998 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame High School, Phoenix was the first-ever female wrestler in school history. Her passion for the sport and WWE led her to one of the most accomplished in-ring careers in the industry.

Phoenix went on to have four different WWE Women’s Championship runs and was just the second-ever woman to participate in the Royal Rumble match in 2010. Known as “The Glamazon” for her pure strength and power in the ring, Phoenix dives into her love for the wrestling business, the foundation that Elmira provided her and the evolution of women’s wrestling.

In 2017, Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at just 36 years old. An accomplishment that still stands for Phoenix as being the youngest WWE Hall of Fame inductee of all-time.

Beth also discusses some of her favorite moments in the ring, creating new memories with husband fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge and their two daughters all the while balancing work and home life.

Don’t miss this episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers with Beth Phoenix, a worldwide icon in wrestling and Elmira.

