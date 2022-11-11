ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Legends of The Twin Tiers – Beth Phoenix

WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibODu_0j7SsCQK00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

On this episode, we spend some time with the youngest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame inductee ever, Elmira’s Beth Phoenix. A 1998 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame High School, Phoenix was the first-ever female wrestler in school history. Her passion for the sport and WWE led her to one of the most accomplished in-ring careers in the industry.

Phoenix went on to have four different WWE Women’s Championship runs and was just the second-ever woman to participate in the Royal Rumble match in 2010. Known as “The Glamazon” for her pure strength and power in the ring, Phoenix dives into her love for the wrestling business, the foundation that Elmira provided her and the evolution of women’s wrestling.

In 2017, Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at just 36 years old. An accomplishment that still stands for Phoenix as being the youngest WWE Hall of Fame inductee of all-time.

Beth also discusses some of her favorite moments in the ring, creating new memories with husband fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge and their two daughters all the while balancing work and home life.

Don’t miss this episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers with Beth Phoenix, a worldwide icon in wrestling and Elmira.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero

The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
411mania.com

WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ringsidenews.com

Released WWE Superstar Working As Guest NXT Coach

WWE has seen a number of changes to their roster since the company changed leadership. Now, it appears that Kalisto could be on his way back to Vince McMahon’s former company. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Kalisto was backstage at NXT live events over the weekend. He...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Reveals They Watched Undertaker's Boneyard Match Live

The Undertaker's final ever wrestling match was a truly unique one due to the fact it was a cinematic bout. The Deadman hung up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 36 night one main event in the first-ever Boneyard match. That got created due to COVID-19, and only a tight crew were allowed to be part of the filming and creation of the iconic match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania

Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Opens Up On Having “A Voice” During Second WWE Run

Returning to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey ultimately won the contest, last dumping Charlotte Flair out of the ring. This led the duo to a SmackDown Women’s Championship clash at WrestleMania 35 that was one by Flair; Rousey ultimately won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms More Matches For Next Episode Of NXT

This Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT promises to be an exciting one. Two major title matches were announced for the night. Shawn Michaels will also appear to issue a statement regarding the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The first of two title matches will see Bron Breakker defend...
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames

Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Is Looking For A Paradigm Shift In WWE

Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. She has been with the business for a couple of years but has made her mark as a champion and as a performer. In what can be considered her most explosive word, Ronda Rousey believes that there’s a need for a paradigm shift in the WWE. She wants the management to understand that the women’s division is fifty percent of the WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE

WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
ALABAMA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy