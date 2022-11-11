ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

New meth charge after man stopped while pushing bicycle

AUBURN – An Auburn man awaiting trial in Nemaha County on a meth possession charge is facing new charges. Brandon Sutton, 26, was originally charged with possession on July 29. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy saw Sutton pushing a bicycle on Road 730 on Sept. 24. The deputy...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Almost $60,000 in equipment stolen from Lincoln construction site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A big piece of equipment was reported missing from a Lincoln construction site Monday morning. Lincoln Police say officers were informed of a theft at a construction site near 56th and O Streets just before 10 a.m. A job site supervisor said a John Deere...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave

SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
FALLS CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police officer resigns after he was caught dumping trash on neighbor's car

OMAHA — An Omaha police officer ticketed last week after dumping trash on a neighbor's car resigned Monday from the department. William Klees, 31, was caught by his neighbor, Quatisha Valentine, taking a bag of trash out of their apartment complex’s dumpster, ripping open the bag and emptying it on the hood of Valentine’s car Nov. 6. He then did the same on the car’s trunk, she said.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plea entered in meth case

NEBRASKA CITY – Kenneth Pinzino, 34, of Nebraska City entered a no contest plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3. Pinzino was arrested following a search of a First Corso residence, where police say they found a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine. Otoe County Attorney Jennifer...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County accident leaves one severely injured

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE

