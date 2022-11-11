Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln police dog leads authorities to fleeing suspect in small drug bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two foot chases with a suspect led to a small drug bust Monday night, according to Lincoln Police. Just after 10 p.m., a traffic infraction led investigators with the Narcotics Task Force to pull over a vehicle in an alley near 17th and E Streets.
klkntv.com
Police: Group searched Lincoln parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car was stolen Tuesday after five people were caught checking for unlocked car doors, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a parking lot near Holdrege Street and Cedar Cove Road just before 3 a.m. A report suggested that five males were checking cars...
News Channel Nebraska
New meth charge after man stopped while pushing bicycle
AUBURN – An Auburn man awaiting trial in Nemaha County on a meth possession charge is facing new charges. Brandon Sutton, 26, was originally charged with possession on July 29. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy saw Sutton pushing a bicycle on Road 730 on Sept. 24. The deputy...
1011now.com
$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said multiple police-issued items were stolen from the trunk of an officer’s personal vehicle on Friday morning. Police said the vehicle was left unlocked and parked at an apartment complex just north of 31st Street and Old Cheney Road. According to LPD, a...
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
KETV.com
'It's been very tiring': Omaha police officer resigns after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer resigned Monday amid an internal investigation. One woman said William Klees kept dumping trash on her car for months. Quatisha Valentine said she is thankful Klees is no longer an Omaha police officer. "It's been very tiring, I haven't been getting any...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
klkntv.com
Almost $60,000 in equipment stolen from Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A big piece of equipment was reported missing from a Lincoln construction site Monday morning. Lincoln Police say officers were informed of a theft at a construction site near 56th and O Streets just before 10 a.m. A job site supervisor said a John Deere...
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer resigns after he was caught dumping trash on neighbor's car
OMAHA — An Omaha police officer ticketed last week after dumping trash on a neighbor's car resigned Monday from the department. William Klees, 31, was caught by his neighbor, Quatisha Valentine, taking a bag of trash out of their apartment complex’s dumpster, ripping open the bag and emptying it on the hood of Valentine’s car Nov. 6. He then did the same on the car’s trunk, she said.
Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out
A shooting at 33rd and Ames early Sunday morning left seven injured and one dead. The woman who lost her life is 20-year-old Karly Wood.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered in meth case
NEBRASKA CITY – Kenneth Pinzino, 34, of Nebraska City entered a no contest plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3. Pinzino was arrested following a search of a First Corso residence, where police say they found a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine. Otoe County Attorney Jennifer...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
klkntv.com
Wrong-way driver blamed for head-on crash in Lincoln that injured at least one person
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:20 p.m. a Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester collided head-on near the intersection of 10th and Calvert Streets. The Rogue was driving the wrong way down the...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
