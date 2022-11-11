Read full article on original website
European Central Bank: Recession ‘has become more likely’
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia’s war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
Post Register
Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind...
Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz
Iran is suspected of targeting the vessel with a drone, the latest incident of Iranian belligerence in the region.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The former Irish President has urged negotiators at the United Nations climate conference to take a “real decision” on climate financing to vulnerable countries. Mary Robinson, who is also chair of the Elders group of global leaders who advocate for peace and...
