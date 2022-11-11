ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

European Central Bank: Recession ‘has become more likely’

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia’s war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
Post Register

Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind...
Post Register

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The former Irish President has urged negotiators at the United Nations climate conference to take a “real decision” on climate financing to vulnerable countries. Mary Robinson, who is also chair of the Elders group of global leaders who advocate for peace and...

