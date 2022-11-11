ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Village Laguna Not Involved with Kirby Lawsuit

Village Laguna has nothing to do with the lawsuit regarding the project at 369 Hawthorne (Kirby), nor has it ever been involved in that lawsuit. Despite repeated corrections, supporters of the Kirbys have continued to promote the idea that Village Laguna is involved in that lawsuit. The Historic Architecture Alliance...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: No Regrets on Running for City Council

I want to offer my respect and congratulations to the Tuesday night winners of the Laguna Beach City Council race. To Mark Orgill, Mayor Sue Kempf and Alex Rounaghi, I know you will each do good things for our community. When I was woken up Wednesday at 5:45 am by...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Visit Laguna Beach Appoints Rachel O’Neill-Cusey as CEO

Orange County Beach Destination Promotes Anne-Marie Schiefer to Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales. Visit Laguna Beach recently announced the appointment of Rachel O’Neill-Cusey as CEO, effective Nov. 14. Additionally, longtime employee Anne-Marie Schiefer was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales. O’Neill-Cusey is...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA

Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: Week of Nov. 11

Bench Warrant. Yuhao Dennis Huang, 42, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail. DUI. An 18-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail. Nov. 4. DUI. A 23-year-old Laguna Beach man...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Economy is Going South

All the signs are saying the economy is going south. The last thing we need is to make it even harder for local businesses to survive. Measures Q and R would be a disaster for Laguna. We see vacancies in our city on a daily basis. That isn’t the Laguna...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Obituary: In Memoriam Phil Lawes, 73

Phil passed away at Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo from acute respiratory failure. His son, Christopher N. Bosley, a Laguna Beach High School graduate, was at his side. Phil made the rank of Sergeant in the Marines and moved to Laguna Beach in 1973 after being stationed at the former...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says

A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on “a list” in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office.  The post Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says  appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

