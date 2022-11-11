ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love County, OK

Comments / 4

Related
KXII.com

Ardmore man accused of stalking woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. According to court documents, Jericho Wilks has been harassing a woman, coming to her work and her home, where he pushed the air conditioner through the window. Court documents go on to say Wilks was excessively texting...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore man used machete to rob man, court docs say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone. Court documents state 40-year-old Tannie Bland hit the victim with a machete and then took the man’s things. He’s been charged with robbery with a weapon. If convicted,...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Bryan County food drive shares the spirit of Thanksgiving

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) — The Red River Ford team in Durant is making sure the less fortunate get a table set for Thanksgiving. This is the 15th annual Red River Ford and United Way Food Drive. Over the years, they've teamed up to collect 187 tons of food and $132,000 for Bryan County food banks.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
KXII.com

Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - The chants of kids from Rock Creek schools shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant Veterans Day Parade. First responders, veterans, cheerleaders, and Durant’s marching band were all present to celebrate and honor all those who served and sacrificed their lives for this country.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

First QuikTrip opens in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
DENISON, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints

Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
WFAA

CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody

TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy