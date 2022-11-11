Read full article on original website
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 13, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 13, 2022. May they rest in peace. Frances Barbara Thompson, 90, of Hawi, Hawaiʻi passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Kamuela, Hawai‘i. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Frances worked as a cashier for a hardware store.
Open call for 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i music immersive program applications
Creative Lab Hawai‘i, founded by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division to accelerate new business and monetize opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s creative entrepreneurs is accepting applications for the 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive program. CLMHI focuses on...
Day 4: Stubborn West Maui fire still 40% contained, overnight rain provided some relief
A stubborn brush fire continued to burn in the uppermost elevations of the West Maui Mountains this morning, mauka of areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko, according to the Maui Fire Department. Helicopter crews resumed air drops at daybreak, with the extent of the blaze remaining at 2,100 acres and its...
