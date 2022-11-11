ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 13, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 13, 2022. May they rest in peace. Frances Barbara Thompson, 90, of Hawi, Hawaiʻi passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Kamuela, Hawai‘i. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Frances worked as a cashier for a hardware store.
Open call for 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i music immersive program applications

Creative Lab Hawai‘i, founded by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division to accelerate new business and monetize opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s creative entrepreneurs is accepting applications for the 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive program. CLMHI focuses on...

