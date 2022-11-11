Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
Boardman standout moving on to the college ranks
Boardman standout Carson Essad has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his soccer career at Marshall University.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
McLaughlin makes history as Youngstown State win streak ends
Youngstown State University's four-game win streak snapped in a close road matchup against Missouri State after the Penguins' 25-22 loss.
thecomeback.com
Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces new magazine debuting Spring 2023
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Friday their new magazine set to debut in spring of 2023. The new magazine, called "The Catholic Echo" will build on the 77-year legacy of the Diocese's "Catholic Exponent" newspaper, which will produce its final issue in February 2023. The magazine, its...
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
Another huge local matchup with a regional final on the line
No Southern (11-1) team has ever made it this far in the playoffs, while Warren JFK (10-1) is looking for it's fourth regional championship since 2016.
Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs
Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
Skripac’s 5TD game pushes South Range to regional final
The winner of #1 South Range (12-0) vs. #13 Cardinal Mooney (6-6) will take on the winner of #2 Garaway (12-0) vs. #3 Perry (10-2) next week.
WFMJ.com
Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.
Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results
The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday's election was rough for Ohio Democrats.
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown's West Side.
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
Comments / 0