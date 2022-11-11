ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship

The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
ALLIANCE, OH
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
WFMJ.com

Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High

After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.

