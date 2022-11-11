Read full article on original website
Trump holds his fire against DeSantis in Miami
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump held back from criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally in Miami on Sunday, saying that DeSantis should be reelected even as 2024 tensions between the two are spilling over into the public. His pivot came a day after the former president...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Charlie Crist was no Match for DeSantis
Republican governor Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, securing his second term in office. DeSantis defeated Crist by an almost 20 percent margin. DeSantis secured 59% of the vote, compared to Crist's 40%. This is the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race since Jeb Bush won by almost 13 points in 2002.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump headed to the polls for Tuesday's midterm elections and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked whether he voted for DeSantis after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "Yes, I did," according to a video shared on Twitter.
Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist to win second term as Florida governor
DeSantis' win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation's largest swing state.
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and one of his toughest critics, said on Friday that her uncle "hates" fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. During her podcast The Mary Trump Show, she was asked by one of her listeners about who she thinks her uncle would vote for in Florida's gubernatorial race in this year's midterm election.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Trump Gives Nod To Ron DeSantis After Critics Blast Him Over Name-Calling
Several right-wingers were furious that Donald Trump came up with a mocking nickname for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis just days before the midterm elections and his own race for reelection. The harsh digs against the former president apparently got to Trump, who called out a single pitch for DeSantis...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
A lawyer for Donald Trump pressured Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024: 'Stay in Florida'
Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump, warned Ron DeSantis against a 2024 bid. "DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump," Habba said, telling him to "stay in Florida." DeSantis is considered Trump's leading rival for the 2024 GOP nomination. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump, warned Florida's Governor Ron...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Trump taunts Ron DeSantis, sharing a video claiming the Florida governor would be destroyed trying to run against him
Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social. He shared a post claiming he'd easily defeat DeSantis, writing "I AGREE." Their rivalry is heating up amid rumors they could both run for presidency in 2024. Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov....
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Conservatives spike football after Ron DeSantis crushes Charlie Crist in Florida gubernatorial race
GOP lawmakers and pundits alike celebrated on Tuesday when GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as Florida’s governor.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
