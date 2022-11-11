Judge quashes motion for new trial for Ronald Lee murder case, processes started with court of appeals

Buy Now Union County Circuit Judge Thomas B. Powers presides over arraignments in the county courthouse on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers denied Ronald Lee's request for a new trial after his conviction for second-degree murder. Now Lee is appealing Powers' ruling.

Dean Gushwa, who represented Lee during the trial this summer in Union County Circuit Court, submitted a motion for a new trial. The defense attorney contended Lee did not receive a fair trial. After reading briefs and hearing arguments from Gushwa and Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel, Powers denied the motion for a new trial.