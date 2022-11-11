Read full article on original website
Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
psychologytoday.com
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
WIS-TV
Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says
(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic. In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month. However, during the first...
Inside Nova
New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
News-Medical.net
Study finds differences in brain structure between boys and girls with binge eating disorders
Conducting the first known comparison of the brains of boys and girls with binge eating disorder, a team of researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC found significant differences in brain structure between the sexes. The research was recently published in Psychological Medicine. The study, which builds on...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Meditation just as effective as antidepressant drug at treating anxiety: study
Millions of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders. But access barriers and side effects prevent some from receiving effective treatment. For many, common antidepressant medications are ineffective. An eight-week mindfulness meditation program is as effective as the common antidepressant escitalopram (Lexapro) at treating anxiety disorders among adults, according to new results...
sippycupmom.com
Alcohol Depression and Anxiety States as a Symptom of Addiction
The effects of alcohol addiction are divided into physical and mental. The latter group includes alcohol-induced depression. There are primary depression with secondary alcoholism or primary alcoholism with secondary depression. In 90% of cases, depressive disorders are the result of an alcoholism disorder and not a condition that leads to addiction. According to statistics, men are most often sick. In this article, you will learn about the effects of depression after alcohol and how to treat it effectively.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
