For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).

