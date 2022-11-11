This event was recorded on Nov 10, 2022 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2022 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. The paintings of Calida Rawles (b. 1976, Wilmington, DE; lives and works in Los Angeles, CA) merge hyper-realism with poetic abstraction. Situating her subjects in dynamic spaces, her recent work employs water as a vital, organic, and historically charged space. For Rawles, water signifies both physical and spiritual healing as well as historical trauma and racial exclusion. She uses this complicated duality as a means to envision a new space for Black healing and to reimagine her subjects beyond racialized tropes.

ASPEN, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO