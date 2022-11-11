Read full article on original website
aspenpublicradio.org
‘Afternoon Blend’ offers a glimpse at past, upcoming seasons on the slopes
With Opening Day at the ski resorts less than a week away, Aspen Skiing Company and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association gave a glimpse at the coming winter during an “Afternoon Blend” event Tuesday. It was Mike Kaplan’s last time at the podium for the annual season preview,...
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
aspenpublicradio.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery shares ‘Small Wonders’ with works by dozens of local artists
About three dozen local artists are showing their work at the Aspen Chapel Gallery’s 15th annual “Small Wonders” show this winter. And if you’ve been around the block on the Roaring Fork Valley art scene, you’ll probably recognize a lot of the names on the list for the show that opens Wednesday night.
aspenpublicradio.org
All together now: Farm Collaborative feeds thousands with annual community meal share
Thousands of pounds of locally grown food are on the menu for The Farm Collaborative’s annual Farm-to-Fridge meal giveaway — enough to feed hundreds of families in our community just in time for Thanksgiving. Distribution takes place Wednesday afternoon at the nonprofit’s “FarmPark” at Cozy Point Ranch, which...
aspenpublicradio.org
Anderson Ranch Fall Series: Calida Rawles
This event was recorded on Nov 10, 2022 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2022 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. The paintings of Calida Rawles (b. 1976, Wilmington, DE; lives and works in Los Angeles, CA) merge hyper-realism with poetic abstraction. Situating her subjects in dynamic spaces, her recent work employs water as a vital, organic, and historically charged space. For Rawles, water signifies both physical and spiritual healing as well as historical trauma and racial exclusion. She uses this complicated duality as a means to envision a new space for Black healing and to reimagine her subjects beyond racialized tropes.
