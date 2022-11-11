ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CNN

This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week

Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The year is drawing to a close, and for many investors, it will be a year best forgotten. Unless things significantly change, the Nasdaq Composite is likely to be down for the year and post its largest yearly decline since 2008. Still, its not all bad news. Bad years for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 33,805 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020

U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
UPI News

U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Thursday's cooler Consumer Price Index report Thursday boosted stocks to their best day since the spring of 2020, continuing gains since the midterms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,201.43 points or 3.7% to close at 33,715.37. The S&P 500 rose 207.80 points or 5.54% to 3,956.37. The Nasdaq Composite went up 760.97 or 7.35% to close at 11,114.15.
msn.com

U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy