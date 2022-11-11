Read full article on original website
WOOD
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Western Michigan library targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ group loses most of its funding
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An embattled western Michigan library targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ+ materials on its shelves has lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township outside Grand Rapids will lose 84%...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman
(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
whtc.com
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
What’s under construction near Rivertown Crossings Mall? Big plans are underway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new home goods store and quick service restaurant are coming to an area near Rivertown Crossings shopping mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The new businesses are located at 4625 Wilson Ave., across from Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. The spot is just west of Macy’s department store at Rivertown Crossings.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
2 Western Michigan schools temporarily closed due to structural concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Structural concerns at a more than century-old school building in western Michigan have prompted officials to temporarily close it and shift nearly 700 students to virtual learning.Contractors working on a renovation project at Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School raised concerns about the structural integrity of one of the auditorium walls due to potentially compromising deterioration, Grand Rapids Public Schools said on its website.The Montessori school is located inside Innovation Central. Classes at the building were cancelled Wednesday."Because of the construction, the area had been blocked off, but new information prompted district...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Through the Weekend
Lake effect showers began to move in Saturday. Due to the mixed precipitation, and potential for accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.
Meijer announces Black Friday deals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has announced its deals for Black Friday. The Walker-based retailer is offering a host of discounts on electronics, home appliances, toys and more during the week of Thanksgiving and the following Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at what Meijer is offering:. Black...
Medical examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors.
Oakland Drive to close next week for utility work
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Oakland Drive will close between Whites Road and Parkview Avenue for five days, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Work for a water service renewal will close the road from Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, the city said in a news release. A detour will be...
hillsdalecollegian.com
While Democrats take state control, local Republicans sweep the board
Local Republicans swept their races on Nov. 8 as Democrats took control of Michigan’s legislative and executive branches. State Rep. Andrew Fink won re-election to represent the 35th District, and former state Rep. Joseph Bellino Jr. won his state Senate race in the 16th District. Both candidates are Republicans.
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
