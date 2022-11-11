ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman

(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
NILES, MI
whtc.com

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Western Michigan schools temporarily closed due to structural concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Structural concerns at a more than century-old school building in western Michigan have prompted officials to temporarily close it and shift nearly 700 students to virtual learning.Contractors working on a renovation project at Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School raised concerns about the structural integrity of one of the auditorium walls due to potentially compromising deterioration, Grand Rapids Public Schools said on its website.The Montessori school is located inside Innovation Central. Classes at the building were cancelled Wednesday."Because of the construction, the area had been blocked off, but new information prompted district...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Meijer announces Black Friday deals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has announced its deals for Black Friday. The Walker-based retailer is offering a host of discounts on electronics, home appliances, toys and more during the week of Thanksgiving and the following Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at what Meijer is offering:. Black...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Oakland Drive to close next week for utility work

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Oakland Drive will close between Whites Road and Parkview Avenue for five days, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Work for a water service renewal will close the road from Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, the city said in a news release. A detour will be...
KALAMAZOO, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

While Democrats take state control, local Republicans sweep the board

Local Republicans swept their races on Nov. 8 as Democrats took control of Michigan’s legislative and executive branches. State Rep. Andrew Fink won re-election to represent the 35th District, and former state Rep. Joseph Bellino Jr. won his state Senate race in the 16th District. Both candidates are Republicans.
HILLSDALE, MI

