Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won’t End Until He Gets ‘Apology’
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
Patrick Beverley says his message to the Lakers locker room amidst this terrible start is that they've got some big hitters coming back.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki opens up on the infamous moment he lived when his fianceé was arrested for fraud.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Donovan Mitchell On His Failed Trade To Knicks: “I Was Told It Was RJ And Hella Picks... I Thought That Was Happening."
Donovan Mitchell believed he would join the New York Knicks in the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for him.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks
Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid goes OFF and makes history in the process
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0