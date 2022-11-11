Read full article on original website
Related
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level
Honestly, this is just *chef's kiss* stunning.
housebeautiful.com
13 blue Christmas decorations to elevate your festive interior
Christmas is the perfect time of year to inject some colour into your home, and we think blue is a pretty unbeatable choice. Blue Christmas tree decorations look great year after year and are the perfect base for pairing with other rich colours. Equally, blue ornaments are a lovely choice throughout the rest of your festive interior, simply choose between crisp light blue and deep royal blue hues.
Designer Nate Berkus' Stylish Holiday Decor Tips
Decorating your home is a wonderful way to experience holiday cheer. Nate Berkus has a few stylish tips to help you with your holiday decor.
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
Christmas to get colorful with new Philips Hue Festavia string lights
Today, Philips announced its new Hue Festavia string lights. Just in time for the holiday season, the company is making users’ lighting experiences more personalized, colorful, and intelligent. Here’s what you need to know. Philips promises “a cozy ambiance inside for the holidays and special occasions” with the...
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside the home of... Scandinavian designer Stine Goya
We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
Black Friday bedding deals: Save big on winter duvets and sheets
Upgrade your entire sleep setup for less with these Black Friday bedding deals from Dusk, John Lewis, La Redoute, and more
heckhome.com
Splash of Arts: The Store that Helps Decorate Your Wall
Wall art is an affordable, maintenance-free as well as healthy, friendly option to decorate your walls. Eye-catching, attention grabber, and exceptional wall arts are good decorations for the walls of your living room, bedroom walls, kitchen, kid’s room, office space, and many others. However, with so many wall arts to choose from, getting the best one is overwhelming. Worry no more, as Splash of Arts is here to help you decorate your wall.
Black Friday furniture sales from Furniture Village, West Elm, Wayfair, and more
Upgrade your seating, dining, and sleeping arrangements for less in the Black Friday furniture sales
Comments / 0