Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side. Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a third San Antonio store, and it's celebrating this weekend with several days of events and promotions.2. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Magic, live music, and merrymaking are on the Alamo City agenda this weekend.3. Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest. Wurstfest is in full swing again, running from November 4-13.4. Texas will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023. Airing April 2, 2023, the awards ceremony will be hosted in Texas for the first time ever.5. San Antonio Auto & Truck Show cruises back bigger than ever. The show is only in town this weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO