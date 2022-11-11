Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side. Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a third San Antonio store, and it's celebrating this weekend with several days of events and promotions.2. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Magic, live music, and merrymaking are on the Alamo City agenda this weekend.3. Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest. Wurstfest is in full swing again, running from November 4-13.4. Texas will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023. Airing April 2, 2023, the awards ceremony will be hosted in Texas for the first time ever.5. San Antonio Auto & Truck Show cruises back bigger than ever. The show is only in town this weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
yolotx.com
The Charming City of Cibolo
Just outside of San Antonio is the charming city of Cibolo. A booming small town with a lot to offer. From global wines and bites to community events, there’s a reason Cibolo is making a name for itself. Join YOLO TX for a trip down main street and for a day of celebration.
Verify: Is something on I-10 giving cars flat tires?
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is growing at such a rapid pace that construction projects are constantly ongoing across the city. Tonight's Verify comes from a post we saw on next door that was posted by Scott Southwell, a realtor with EXP Realty of San Antonio. He posted..."Be careful using the Camp Bullis Turnaround at IH-10. Last night my wife and I were at the Exxon/7-11 (next to Oak Hills Church) getting gas. A lady drove into the parking lot with two flat tires!!! Then another car came in with a flat tire."
San Antonio shines among the top real estate markets to watch in 2023
As we head into 2023, real estate investors and developers should have their sites set on San Antonio.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names San Antonio among the top 15 U.S. markets to watch in 2023. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada."It is based on surveys and interviews with real estate industry professionals.After an in-depth analysis, the...
A guide to San Antonio's historic Dignowity Hill neighborhood
The neighborhood was San Antonio's first "exclusive residential suburb."
Sprouts Farmers Market, Veterans Day Giveaways: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Sprouts Farmers Market, Trapper's Sushi, Chick-fil-A and Chamoy City limits all made food news this week.
KSAT 12
Get ready, San Antonio! We’ll have ‘sweater weather’ all week long
Our fireplaces and chimineas will be working overtime around South Central Texas throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-November. Here’s how the forecast shakes out:. MONDAY, NOV. 14. It’ll be a chilly and damp morning with temperatures near...
San Antonio jewelry store Moretti's closing after 40 years in business
The business started in Alamo Heights in the 1980s and has since outgrown that and one other location.
KSAT 12
Fire found inside giant oak tree near Salado Creek Greenway
SAN ANTONIO – A giant oak tree near the Salado Creek Greenway is now at risk for damage after a fire broke out inside the tree, according to San Antonio Parks and Recreation officials. The discovery was made Saturday when San Antonio Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of...
probrewer.com
Planning to park at The Pearl? Read this first.
SAN ANTONIO — Before November of this year, there were multiple free parking lots at the Pearl. Now drivers are finding they must pay up to 10 dollars, with their phone, to park in the main lot off of East Grayson Street. Drivers can be found in the parking...
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.
The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more
In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
KSAT 12
Meals on Wheels SA moves into new $23 million building on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit known for delivering meals to San Antonio area homebound residents, Meals on Wheels San Antonio, intends to move into its $23 million new location by Thanksgiving, or by the end of the month. “This building was really built by the community,” Forrest Myane, chief...
Erik Cantu, Be Kind & Rewind: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also checked out our investigative piece on potentially cancer-causing chemicals being used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.
Over 9 Million Christmas Lights Sparkle At The Biggest Christmas Celebration In This Texas City!
Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
San Antonio Current
21 San Antonio bars where you probably won't see anyone you know
Sometimes you want to kick back and enjoy a beer or a mixed drink at a place where you don't have to worry about running into your ex from high school or that coworker you already politely declined an invitation from. These San Antonio drinking establishments have all the unique...
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story bar on Northside
The new bar features a massive outdoor covered patio.
