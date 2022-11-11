ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

Healthy grocery chain sprouts new San Antonio location, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side. Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a third San Antonio store, and it's celebrating this weekend with several days of events and promotions.2. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Magic, live music, and merrymaking are on the Alamo City agenda this weekend.3. Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest. Wurstfest is in full swing again, running from November 4-13.4. Texas will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023. Airing April 2, 2023, the awards ceremony will be hosted in Texas for the first time ever.5. San Antonio Auto & Truck Show cruises back bigger than ever. The show is only in town this weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
yolotx.com

The Charming City of Cibolo

Just outside of San Antonio is the charming city of Cibolo. A booming small town with a lot to offer. From global wines and bites to community events, there’s a reason Cibolo is making a name for itself. Join YOLO TX for a trip down main street and for a day of celebration.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Verify: Is something on I-10 giving cars flat tires?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is growing at such a rapid pace that construction projects are constantly ongoing across the city. Tonight's Verify comes from a post we saw on next door that was posted by Scott Southwell, a realtor with EXP Realty of San Antonio. He posted..."Be careful using the Camp Bullis Turnaround at IH-10. Last night my wife and I were at the Exxon/7-11 (next to Oak Hills Church) getting gas. A lady drove into the parking lot with two flat tires!!! Then another car came in with a flat tire."
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio shines among the top real estate markets to watch in 2023

As we head into 2023, real estate investors and developers should have their sites set on San Antonio.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names San Antonio among the top 15 U.S. markets to watch in 2023. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada."It is based on surveys and interviews with real estate industry professionals.After an in-depth analysis, the...
KSAT 12

Fire found inside giant oak tree near Salado Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO – A giant oak tree near the Salado Creek Greenway is now at risk for damage after a fire broke out inside the tree, according to San Antonio Parks and Recreation officials. The discovery was made Saturday when San Antonio Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of...
probrewer.com

1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !!

1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !! ( $34 ) 1/2 and 1/6 barrel kegs for sale! We bought these kegs brand new from Deutsche Beverage Technology and put them into service in 2015. Brand new, we paid $107 per 1/2 barrel and $71 per 1/6 barrel keg.
CultureMap San Antonio

The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more

In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Over 9 Million Christmas Lights Sparkle At The Biggest Christmas Celebration In This Texas City!

Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
San Antonio Current

21 San Antonio bars where you probably won't see anyone you know

Sometimes you want to kick back and enjoy a beer or a mixed drink at a place where you don't have to worry about running into your ex from high school or that coworker you already politely declined an invitation from. These San Antonio drinking establishments have all the unique...
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

