Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum's Mother Knew Her Son Would Always Make It To The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
 3 days ago

Brandy Cole's doubts were cleared when she realized her son was beating the sun to work out in an empty gym.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying that Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is one of the more prolific forwards to play the sport, and his mother never had any doubts about her son's success in the NBA.

Brandy Cole was one of the first-hand witnesses to see the effort Tatum put behind the scenes. All the hard grind at the gym didn't go unnoticed, and she was sure that his determination would pay off.

In an interview on 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' the mother and son duo opened up about his formative years and how he carved a niche for himself as a bona fide superstar.

"That's when I knew going in because I didn't have to wake him up. I'm not a morning person. I'm not getting up when it's still dark outside. I didn't have to push him, that was something he wanted to do."

Cole's doubts were cleared when she realized her son was beating the sun to work out in an empty gym. Needless to say, his performances for Boston say it all. The ongoing season sees him average 31.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Jayson Tatum's Mother Was Involved In His Financial Decision-Making

Brandy Cole was more than just Tatum's biggest support system . She also had a say in his finances , and that meant not spending any money he made with the team.

It wasn't easy. At one point, Tatum went out with a bunch of his friends, and Cole found out about his expenditure. She called her son, and the first thing she asked was why he spent $12,000.

He called his mother 'The Overseer' after she kept a check on his finances. On the same show, 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' he relived how the decisions shaped him.

"We had a deal before I got drafted that I couldn’t spend the money I make from the Celtics," Tatum said. "We had to live off of endorsements."

In the end, it's all some life lessons that keep Tatum grounded, and it's good to see how the 24-year-old has some solid support coming in from his folks. On the season front, the Celtics play the Detroit Pistons next.

