Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
therealdeal.com
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built
Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
PR Federal Affairs Administration office will open in NYC
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services."It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.
Former FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro honored
NEW YORK -- The CBS family is happy to help honor an FDNY legend.Former commissioner Daniel Nigro was honored for his service as chief of department after 9/11 and as commissioner during the COVID pandemic.He was introduced by "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley at Sunday's Italian Welfare League luncheon. Pelley called Nigro the FDNY's "indispensable man."Nigro is the only person whose career with the FDNY spanned seven decades.For the sixth year in a row, CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee of the luncheon.
manhattantimesnews.com
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul
The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
Curbed
An Upper East Side Penthouse That Might As Well Be a French Baroque Manor
Most of the apartments in 333 East 68th Street, a red-brick Neo-Georgian building situated on St. Catherine’s Park, are fairly staid — tastefully renovated with austere finishes and hints of character from an odd chandelier or molded fireplace. Not Penthouse A. Every square inch of the sprawling, six-room apartment has been renovated by WQB Architecture to resemble a chateau in Provence. This includes, among many, many other things, two carved-marble wood-burning fireplaces; herringbone floors; a hand-painted mural of a French Baroque garden landscape depicting classical marble statues, fountains, and lush but manicured greenery in the stairway leading to the library; an arch painted with sirens between the living room and second bedroom; and a robin’s-egg-blue coffered ceiling with intricate crown moldings and hand-painted gilded detailing.
How blood-and-guts headlines propelled Republicans in New York
In New York, voters consistently ranked crime among their top concerns in polls, while voters nationally did not.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
Gov. Hochul announces November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month
The two-month anniversary since Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona is approaching, and this years SOMOS annual day of service is crucial to the island’s recovery.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Caged and afraid: Activists protest Humane Society of New York’s Midtown facility for halting adoptions
Animal rights activists rallied Thursday against the Humane Society of New York in dramatic fashion for failing to allow animal adoptions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Donny Moss, a writer for animal rights newsletter thierturn.net, protesters set up a large cage outside the animal shelter located at 306 East 59th Street in order to demonstrate what they say animals are experiencing–locked behind bars. Activists charge that Humane Society adoptions have almost completely halted for two and a half years, leaving many dogs and cats confined without the prospect of adoption.
Staten Island roulette: Put it all on red | From the editor
If you are a dyed-in-the-wool Staten Island Democrat, the kind who thinks all good things come to those who wait . . . the ones who are certain there’s a silver lining in every cloud . . . the horde that expects those evil Trump acolytes will get their just deserts, maybe you were surprised on Election Night. Even stunned.
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
