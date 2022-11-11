ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yankees willing to 'top' Aaron Judge's asking price from preseason negotiations: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3poE_0j7Sq9vo00

Aaron Judge reportedly asked for a contract that would pay him $36 million per year when his camp and the Yankees negotiated a potential contract extension prior to the 2022 season, but the Yanks’ final offer would have paid him $30.5 million per year.

Now, as Judge is the most coveted free agent in baseball after smashing 62 home runs and flirting with a Triple Crown victory, New York is reportedly willing to “top” Judge’s desire.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees “will be willing to top Judge’s $36 million a year asking price from back in spring,” though even that might not be enough to match what other teams may offer after Judge’s historic season.

Still, per Heyman, the Yankees are more confident now that they will be able to keep Judge in the Bronx, though they will now have to bid against other teams after failing to lock him up last spring.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

