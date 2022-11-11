Read full article on original website
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
10 Dallas fall charity luncheons inviting A-list stars to the table
Dallas luncheons are rolling out the red carpet for A-list stars appearing as keynote speakers. Here are some of the biggest star-studded events.Family Place Trailblazer Awards Luncheon ft. Christina Ricci, September 23Each Moment Matters Luncheon ft. Melissa Gilbert, September 23Community Partners of Dallas presents Chick Lit Luncheon, September 30Community Partners of Dallas will highlight entrepreneur, supermodel, and Emmy Award winner Tyra Banks as the featured speaker of the 16th annual Chick Lit Luncheon.Texas Women’s Foundation Luncheon ft. Allyson Felix, October 6Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon ft. Laura and Barbara Bush, October 14A Writer’s Garden: Tales from Highclere Castle ft. Lady Carnarvon, October 18Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta, October 20Baylor Celebrating Women Luncheon ft. Patricia Arquette, October 21New Friends New Life Luncheon ft. Julia Ormand, November 4Council for Life presents Celebrating Life Luncheon ft. Jim Caviezel, November 14
Robert and Sibylle Redford celebrate premiere of symphony-film project with Dallas arts patrons
What: The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth premiere partiesWhere: Meyerson Symphony Center and Hall Arts GalleryThe 411: The weekend of October 20-22, local arts supporters and prominent names in the world of film descended on Dallas for the U.S. premiere of The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth.The multidisciplinary environmental performance, presented by EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, was a creation for orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word. The work was meant to interpret nature’s powerful beauty while calling attention to Earth’s vulnerability brought on by climate change.And it came with celebrity panache. The performance,...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Fabio Luisi creates exclusive new perfume with Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony music director Fabio Luisi has proven he's a maestro of many talents on the podium. But behind the scenes, he's got another finely tuned forte that may surprise even the most ardent of concert patrons — he's a perfumer.Luisi has created a new, limited-edition, exclusive perfume for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, called ON (Ogni Nota), available as of November 10.According to a release, the fragrance is now being sold in the Dallas Symphony’s store in the lobby of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, priced at $120 for 30ml and $40 for 10ml.A selection of Luisi's other fragrances...
Dallas architecture firm nabs top floor of cool MCM Meadows Building
A Dallas design firm has snagged the top floor of an iconic building: SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space at the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square, located at 5646 Milton St., relocating from their offices at 4514 Travis St. in the Knox District.According to Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who with Ethan Minter represented the tenant, SHM needed "a space that is both larger and inspiring.""The penthouse space of the iconic mid-century modern Meadows Building, with massive balconies and a jewel box of glass in every direction, was the perfect solution," Griffin says in a...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend across Dallas will start with a Christmas-themed event, but another holiday - Veterans Day - will be at the center of two other events on the list. Other choices include two new local theater productions, concerts in a variety of genres, comedy, magic, a long-awaited movie, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the ArboretumHoliday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed to get...
Dallas joins a dozen-plus Texas cities in banning sales of puppy mill pets
A new animal ordinance approved by the Dallas City Council in May goes into effect November 11. Called the humane pet store ordinance, it forbids pet stores in Dallas from selling puppies or kittens from commercial breeders.Dallas joins Austin, Bryan, College Station, El Paso, Euless, Fort Worth, Houston, New Braunfels, Pasadena, San Antonio, The Colony, Sherman, and Waco among Texas cities that have passed similar ordinances.The ordinance was recommended by the Dallas Animal Shelter (DAS), as well as groups such as Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), which works to promote better treatment of animals.In Dallas, it affects only one store:...
South Dallas food park debuts at Fair Park with new name and vendors
A food park for and by South Dallas is making a comeback. Now called The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, it's debuting at Fair Park on November 13 with a lineup of Black-owned food trucks and trailers, with plentiful options including vegan and non-vegan foods.Previously known as MLK Food Park, the event first debuted in April 2022 as a month-long pop-up park on 1611 Martin Luther King Blvd. In June, it relocated to Fair Park, where it held court through the end of July.Now it's rebranded by Do Right By The Streets (DRBTS), its organizer, to highlight its representation of...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
Crafty cafe brings in veteran chef for new opening near Galleria Dallas
A popular breakfast-and-lunch cafe in Frisco is about to get a bigger sibling: The Nest Cafe, known for its avocado toast, benedicts, and craft coffee program, will open a location across from Galleria Dallas, where it will reprise its fresh renditions of breakfast and brunch, along with something extra: dinner and a full bar, as well. Called The Nest Craft, it will open at 5217 Alpha Rd. #155, part of a newly divided space in what used to be, many eons ago, a location of Restoration Hardware. Founder Andrew Jin is planning a soft opening this week, starting with breakfast and...
New residential high-rise will overlook 75 near Uptown Dallas and Knox
A residential high-rise has broken ground off US-75 between Uptown and Knox-Henderson, that's a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company.Called The Oliver, it'll be a 19-story apartment building with 351 units, located within a bigger development called The Central, on the northeast corner of US-75 and Haskell Avenue in the space best known as the former site of the Leaning Tower.According to a release, it'll open in 2025.In bullet form:The Central is a huge 27-acre complex from De La Vega Development with office, residential, and retail.The Oliver is one part of the Central and is...
6 people die in crash at military airshow at Dallas Executive Airport
Six people died in an airplane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in south Dallas on November 12.Described as a chance to "re-live history," the show featured vintage World War II planes in air. The crash made national news and was photographed and recorded by a number of spectators.The two planes that crashed were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, and a small Bell P-63 Kingcobra. According to Airlive.net, the P-63 took a wide turn which would have prevented its pilot from seeing the B-17.Both planes were owned by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and based...
Hollywood comes to Dallas for star-studded Farrah Fawcett Foundation fundraising fiesta
What: Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex FiestaWhere: The RusticThe 411: Texas Rodeo met Rodeo Drive when the Farrah Fawcett Foundation moved its annual star-studded fundraiser from Beverly Hills to Dallas on October 20. Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet, then mingled with Dallas patrons under a starry Texas sky - all to raise money for the fight against cancer.Co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith - the late Farrah Fawcett's bestie and Charlie's Angels co-star, respectively - welcomed 350 guests to The Rustic. The crowd dined on Tex-Mex cuisine (Fawcett's favorite), and margaritas flowed throughout the evening.Actor and famously tanned man George...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of EnchantEnchant powers up...
It's all about people getting promoted in this Dallas city news roundup
This roundup of news around Dallas is perfect for those who are more about the who than the what. It's dominated by appointments including a new interim director at Dallas Love Field, and a new honcho at Habitat For Humanity.Here's a people-centric version of what happened in Dallas this week:New at Love FieldPatrick Carreno has been appointed Interim Director of Aviation to oversee Dallas Love Field, Dallas Executive Airport, and the Dallas Vertiport. He replaces Director Mark Duebner, who retired after an interminable 27 years.Carreno most previously served as Assistant Director of Operations and joined the team in December 2021....
These are the 11 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Food events are in high gear with something happening just about every day of the week, from Tastes of Spain and Ethiopia to flavors from around the world during a five-day global food competition. There are chances to sip local Texas wine during a sip-and-stroll event, and local beer as part of a special anniversary event. Wine dinners and wine tastings round out the list. Monday, November 7 Spain Fusion at Virgin Hotels DallasFree event is geared toward hospitality and culinary professionals and will include a day of panels, tastings, and discussions with some of Spain’s top exporters of wine, cheese,...
Escondido Tex Mex from Dallas seafood guy opens at Preston Royal
A Dallas restaurateur known for seafood is trying his hand at Tex-Mex: Called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, it's from Jon Alexis (TJ's Seafood Market, Malibu Poke), and according to a release will open at the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane on November 14.The restaurant is going into the old Ruggeri's space at 5950 Royal Ln. #A, where it will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch on the way.“We are always focused on providing our diners with high-quality, delicious food along with warm hospitality," Alexis says in a statement. "TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow...
Pocket Sandwich Theatre reveals opening date for new Carrollton space
After being tossed out of its Dallas home in 2021 — where it had presented melodramas, musicals, and family entertainment for more than three decades — Pocket Sandwich Theatre has not only found its new home but announced its grand re-opening date.This mainstay of the Dallas theater community for the past 42 years has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton at 1104 Elm St. It will raise the curtain and welcome audiences for the 40th annual production of Ebenezer Scrooge beginning Friday, November 25, and running through December 23.Tickets are already selling briskly, say owner Shanon Dickinson and partners Brad Dickinson,...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to North Texas on new North American arena tour
Dallas-Fort Worth fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on July 8, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 via Ticketmaster. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here...
STK Steakhouse imports pricey steaks and party vibe to Uptown Dallas
More steak has arrived in Uptown via STK Steakhouse, from One Group Hospitality, Inc., which has opened at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the former Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.According to a release, it's a company-owned location and their second restaurant opening of the year.They promise "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with premium dry-aged steak, world-famous cocktails, and music from renowned DJs.How about a Texas cliche, via a quote from One Group president-CEO Emanuel “Manny” Hilario: “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life...
