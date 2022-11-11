Blue Sushi Sake Grill coming to Franklin

Blue Sushi Sake Grill will open its second Tennessee location next year.

The sushi concept will open inside a 6,000 square feet location at McEwen Northside , Nashville Business Journal reports.

Earlier this year, Blue Sushi opened its first Tennessee location in Nashville.

The sushi concept is owned by Flagship Restaurant Group, which is operated by Nick Hogan, Tom Allisma, Tom Buder, Anthony Hitchcock and Tony Gentile . The group also owns other concepts including Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table and Revival House.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill plans to open the new location next summer.

Flagship Restaurant Group failed to reply to queries for comment by time of publication.

