ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIqmB_0j7Sps5h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i49Gv_0j7Sps5h00
Click the Subscribe button at the bottom to sign up for Twitter Blue.

Will Fischer

  • Twitter is suspending Blue, Platformer's managing editor reported, citing an internal note.
  • After launching early this week, some verified accounts started impersonating famous people and companies.
  • Early Friday, iOS Twitter users noticed Twitter Blue sign-ups were no longer available on the app.

Twitter is suspending the rollout of its Twitter Blue subscription service as it seeks to "address impersonation issues," Zoë Schiffer, managing editor of tech newsletter Platformer, reported on Friday, citing an internal note .

The social media company launched its overhauled version of Twitter Blue earlier this week, offering anyone with a credit card willing to pay $8 the ability to receive a blue checkmark and a "verified" account. However, some verified users quickly started making accounts impersonating celebrities and companies, leading to confusion and various attempts to troll others on the platform and spread misinformation.

"Twitter has suspended the launch of Twitter Blue and is actively trying to stop people from subscribing 'to help address impersonation issues," Schiffer tweeted.

The internal note was shared on the company Slack, Schiffer said , and said, "An update on what we did tonight: hid the entry point to Twitter Blue, added the 'official' label for ONLY advertisers. Note: here is at least one way for users to sign up for Blue. Legacy Blue users can go to subscriptions and upgrade."

Schiffer reported that Twitter's note said existing subscribers will still be able to access Twitter Blue features, and that the company disabled the option to purchase Twitter Blue on iOS.

Early on Friday, Twitter users were saying the sign-up for Twitter Blue was no longer available on the iOS app. Users who still had the option to subscribe received an error message that said, "Thank you for your interest! Twitter Blue will be available in your country in the future. Please check back later," The Verge reported .

Security researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted at 1:53AM Friday morning that the social media app "seems to have unlaunched" Twitter Blue.

"Checked with Twitter's API and the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue Verified is no longer listed for production," she tweeted.

One reply to Wong's tweet was from an account who said the unlaunch explains why they lost their blue checkmark even though they subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Blue checkmarks from Twitter Blue were distinguished from blue checkmarks for notable users, although Musk previously said all verified users would have to subscribe to keep their checkmark. After Twitter Blue launched, Twitter added "official" badges to some accounts, before removing them.

Elon Musk said in a Twitter Space with advertisers on Wednesday that he "killed" them because they were an "aesthetic nightmare," and created a "two-class system." However, they're appearing on some accounts again.

Musk said in the Twitter Space that making users pay $8 for a blue checkmark was "important" and "necessary" to deal with bots and trolls on the platform. He said Twitter would "vigorously" pursue accounts involved with impersonation and deception, and would suspend those accounts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 26

commenter
2d ago

Well, it was a funny joke while it lasted. Don't know what they expected, since anybody could purchase it. If they got banned they also could charge back the card, meaning Twitter would lose the money and the trust for advertisers. Considering they need at least 50% of revenue to be from subscriptions, so thats going to be interesting to see how they flounder to do that.

Reply
8
WhyAreYourLipsOrange?
2d ago

Being great at one thing doesn't guarantee you'll be equally great at something else. The twitterverse is finding that out daily with Elon driving the bus. S^*ts and giggles for everyone.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Business Insider

Business Insider

721K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy