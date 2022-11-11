Read full article on original website
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Ancient Tooth Finally Reveals Whether Neanderthals Were Carnivores
Despite all we've discovered about our close Neanderthal cousins over the past century, there are still plenty of lingering questions. We know Neanderthals were proficient hunters, for example, but we still aren't sure to what degree they supplemented their diet with plants… if at all. By studying dental tartar taken from Neanderthal remains uncovered on the Iberian Peninsula, researchers are inclined to suspect at least some Neanderthals were omnivores, consuming a variety of plants and mushrooms. Other studies have challenged that conclusion, however, suggesting Neanderthals in other locations ate a significant amount of meat, largely in the form of deer,...
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Mysterious 'Blip' Detected Near The Titanic Decades Ago Finally Identified
Paul Henry Nargeolet has dived down to the Titanic shipwreck more often than most. More than 30 times in total, in fact. On one of those trips, in 1998, he recorded a mysterious sonar 'blip' close to the wreck site. In the decades since, no one has been able to...
Deadliest Catch Star Mandy Hansen on Fighting to Fish: 'I Wasn't Going to Let Anyone Stop Me'
Though Mandy Hansen was determined to work on a fishing boat, her father Sig Hansen was initially hesitant, telling PEOPLE, "I did not want her on the boat... You're out there risking your life" For as long as Mandy Hansen can remember, she dreamed of one day working on a fishing boat. "I always wanted to be on the water," Mandy, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I tried looking into different areas in the maritime industry, you know, the big boats, and container ships, that...
Mystery of Earth's Missing Mineral Has Been Solved in a Hot New Experiment
Peering down through the layers that make up Earth – the crust, the upper mantle, the lower mantle, and the core – is no easy task. After all, it's not as if there's a cross-section of the planet readily available for study. Now scientists think they have discovered a new mineral in the lower mantle, a section that makes up 55 percent of the total volume of Earth. We already know about the layer's three main minerals – bridgmanite, ferropericlase and davemaoite – but there could well be another. What has puzzled researchers for some time is bridgmanite and davemaoite should theoretically...
Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's
A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Tuesday's Rare 'Blood Moon' Eclipse Will Be The Last Until 2025! Here's How to Watch
We've been treated to spectacular skywatching in 2022, with the rare alignment of five planets in June, and a total lunar eclipse back in May. But all good things must come to an end. On Tuesday 8 November, Earth will experience the last total lunar eclipse for almost three years.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
We Thought These Animals Were Silent. Scientists Just Found Their Voices
Commonly assumed to be silent, 53 animals have had their 'voices' added to a family tree of vocalizations in an effort to determine when acoustic communication emerged in evolutionary history. The species that are finally being heard come from four different animal clades, including 50 turtle species, the South American...
Tree Rings Chronicle a Mysterious Cosmic Storm That Strikes Every Thousand Years
The history of Earth's bombardment with cosmic radiation is written in the trees. Specifically, when radiation slams into Earth's atmosphere, it can alter any nitrogen atoms it slams into to produce a form of carbon, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Linking spikes in this carbon isotope with the growth rings in trees can give us a reliable record of radiation storms going back thousands of years.
Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica
Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
