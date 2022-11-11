The Best Shows to Watch Right Now
Now that the World Series is over and pro football plays mostly on Sunday, you’ll need to fill up your viewing hours - especially since you’ll be spending more hours indoors as the temperatures chill. Of course, you can watch endless hours of HGTV or the Food Network. But how about some classic TV shows or newer series available to watch right now on various streaming services?
To determine the 50 best shows to stream right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed audience ratings on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and streaming availability on Reelgood , a streaming guide. Shows were ranked based on average audience user rating as of November 2022. Only shows of at least 10 episodes with at least 10,000 user votes that are streaming on either HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Freevee, Disney+, Tubi TV, Paramount Plus, Apple TV+, Pluto TV, Peacock, Showtime, or Plex were considered. In the case of a tie, the show with more IMDb user votes was ranked higher. ( These are the best Amazon Prime original series of all time .)
There is sure to be something for everyone's tastes on our list. The highly praised comedy-drama “Fleabag” follows a young woman as she navigates sex and grief in London. Prefer science-fiction? Try “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars adventure that takes place after the fall of the empire.
If you need some cheering up, watch classic comedies like “Monty Python's Flying Circus'' or “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Want to be scared? “The Twilight Zone” never disappoints. Or you can have a good cry with the tearjerker, “This Is Us.” ( Here’s a list of classic TV shows you can binge right now .)
Some of these shows aren’t old but are now considered small screen masterpieces. “Mad Men,” “The Sopranos,” and the top listing, “Breaking Bad” will be watched for decades. But you can screen them now if you missed them the first time.
50. Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 16,359
> Streaming on: HBO Max
49. Letterkenny (2016-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 23,027
> Streaming on: Hulu
48. Heartstopper (2022-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 51,412
> Streaming on: Netflix
47. Anne with an E (2017-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 55,024
> Streaming on: Netflix
46. The Grand Tour (2016-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 75,350
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
45. The Family Man (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 87,184
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
44. Invincible (2021-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 134,776
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
43. This Is Us (2016-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 143,496
> Streaming on: Hulu
42. Fleabag (2016-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 154,938
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
41. Mad Men (2007-2015)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 238,605
> Streaming on: Freevee
40. The Mandalorian (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 472,105
> Streaming on: Disney+
39. Umbre (2014-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 10,300
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, HBO Max
38. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 12,075
> Streaming on: Netflix
37. Bosch: Legacy (2022-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 17,539
> Streaming on: Freevee
36. Vinland Saga (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 38,275
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Netflix
35. Steins;Gate (2011-2015)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 62,044
> Streaming on: Hulu
34. Chappelle's Show (2003-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 64,781
> Streaming on: Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus
33. 1883 (2021-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 65,330
> Streaming on: Paramount Plus
32. Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969-1974)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 74,403
> Streaming on: Netflix
31. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 128,445
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, HBO Max
30. Succession (2018-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 145,707
> Streaming on: HBO Max
29. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 155,465
> Streaming on: Netflix
28. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 197,397
> Streaming on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Showtime
27. Ted Lasso (2020-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 208,555
> Streaming on: Apple TV+
26. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 224,672
> Streaming on: Hulu
25. Narcos (2015-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 419,746
> Streaming on: Netflix
24. Black Mirror (2011-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 541,469
> Streaming on: Netflix
23. Black Sun (2017-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 11,512
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Freevee, Plex
22. Nathan for You (2013-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 30,610
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus
21. Panchayat (2020-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 70,331
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
20. The West Wing (1999-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 76,043
> Streaming on: HBO Max
19. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 89,032
> Streaming on: HBO Max
18. One Piece (1999-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 124,334
> Streaming on: Hulu, Netflix, Pluto TV
17. Seinfeld (1989-1998)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 317,001
> Streaming on: Netflix
16. Fargo (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 372,210
> Streaming on: Hulu
15. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 517,107
> Streaming on: Netflix
14. True Detective (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 567,153
> Streaming on: HBO Max
13. Friends (1994-2004)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 986,984
> Streaming on: HBO Max
12. Taskmaster (2015-present)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 12,793
> Streaming on: Pluto TV
11. Firefly (2002-2003)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 265,223
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Hulu
10. Attack on Titan (2013-2023)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 368,311
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Hulu, Netflix
9. The Office (2005-2013)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 588,678
> Streaming on: Peacock
8. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)
> IMDb user rating: 9.1/10
> IMDb user votes: 83,519
> Streaming on: Hulu, Pluto TV, Paramount Plus
7. Sherlock (2010-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 9.1/10
> IMDb user votes: 919,567
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime
6. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 395,208
> Streaming on: HBO Max
5. Rick and Morty (2013-present)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 513,684
> Streaming on: Hulu, HBO Max
4. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 2,078,203
> Streaming on: HBO Max
3. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
> IMDb user rating: 9.3/10
> IMDb user votes: 312,378
> Streaming on: Netflix, Paramount Plus
2. The Wire (2002-2008)
> IMDb user rating: 9.3/10
> IMDb user votes: 337,938
> Streaming on: HBO Max
1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
> IMDb user rating: 9.5/10
> IMDb user votes: 1,857,203
> Streaming on: Netflix
