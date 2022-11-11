ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Shows to Watch Right Now

By Maria Wood
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBwSm_0j7SpXkY00 Now that the World Series is over and pro football plays mostly on Sunday, you’ll need to fill up your viewing hours - especially since you’ll be spending more hours indoors as the temperatures chill. Of course, you can watch endless hours of HGTV or the Food Network. But how about some classic TV shows or newer series available to watch right now on various streaming services?

To determine the 50 best shows to stream right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed audience ratings on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and streaming availability on Reelgood , a streaming guide. Shows were ranked based on average audience user rating as of November 2022. Only shows of at least 10 episodes with at least 10,000 user votes that are streaming on either HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Freevee, Disney+, Tubi TV, Paramount Plus, Apple TV+, Pluto TV, Peacock, Showtime, or Plex were considered. In the case of a tie, the show with more IMDb user votes was ranked higher. ( These are the best Amazon Prime original series of all time .)

Click here to see the best shows to watch right now

There is sure to be something for everyone's tastes on our list. The highly praised comedy-drama “Fleabag” follows a young woman as she navigates sex and grief in London. Prefer science-fiction? Try “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars adventure that takes place after the fall of the empire.

If you need some cheering up, watch classic comedies like “Monty Python's Flying Circus'' or “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Want to be scared? “The Twilight Zone” never disappoints. Or you can have a good cry with the tearjerker, “This Is Us.” ( Here’s a list of classic TV shows you can binge right now .)

Some of these shows aren’t old but are now considered small screen masterpieces. “Mad Men,” “The Sopranos,” and the top listing, “Breaking Bad” will be watched for decades. But you can screen them now if you missed them the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMCxL_0j7SpXkY00

50. Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 16,359
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dBYa_0j7SpXkY00

49. Letterkenny (2016-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 23,027
> Streaming on: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYabX_0j7SpXkY00

48. Heartstopper (2022-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 51,412
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7HX2_0j7SpXkY00

47. Anne with an E (2017-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 55,024
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmUZI_0j7SpXkY00

46. The Grand Tour (2016-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 75,350
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOtYD_0j7SpXkY00

45. The Family Man (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 87,184
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoSFT_0j7SpXkY00

44. Invincible (2021-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 134,776
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng8ux_0j7SpXkY00

43. This Is Us (2016-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 143,496
> Streaming on: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqIhC_0j7SpXkY00

42. Fleabag (2016-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 154,938
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38H7Lh_0j7SpXkY00

41. Mad Men (2007-2015)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 238,605
> Streaming on: Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186D1s_0j7SpXkY00

40. The Mandalorian (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10
> IMDb user votes: 472,105
> Streaming on: Disney+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTtZ3_0j7SpXkY00

39. Umbre (2014-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 10,300
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPBlK_0j7SpXkY00

38. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 12,075
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYbg1_0j7SpXkY00

37. Bosch: Legacy (2022-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 17,539
> Streaming on: Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkqhO_0j7SpXkY00

36. Vinland Saga (2019-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 38,275
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocigg_0j7SpXkY00

35. Steins;Gate (2011-2015)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 62,044
> Streaming on: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAybA_0j7SpXkY00

34. Chappelle's Show (2003-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 64,781
> Streaming on: Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6ZO1_0j7SpXkY00

33. 1883 (2021-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 65,330
> Streaming on: Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMDpH_0j7SpXkY00

32. Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969-1974)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 74,403
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FETh9_0j7SpXkY00

31. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 128,445
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr9Iq_0j7SpXkY00

30. Succession (2018-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 145,707
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sH4MF_0j7SpXkY00

29. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 155,465
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpEvq_0j7SpXkY00

28. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 197,397
> Streaming on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Showtime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUrZO_0j7SpXkY00

27. Ted Lasso (2020-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 208,555
> Streaming on: Apple TV+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNRW7_0j7SpXkY00

26. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 224,672
> Streaming on: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pm5U1_0j7SpXkY00

25. Narcos (2015-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 419,746
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJTEX_0j7SpXkY00

24. Black Mirror (2011-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10
> IMDb user votes: 541,469
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JeTh_0j7SpXkY00

23. Black Sun (2017-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 11,512
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Freevee, Plex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RocqP_0j7SpXkY00

22. Nathan for You (2013-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 30,610
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdocx_0j7SpXkY00

21. Panchayat (2020-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 70,331
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvegx_0j7SpXkY00

20. The West Wing (1999-2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 76,043
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sayh_0j7SpXkY00

19. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 89,032
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tans_0j7SpXkY00

18. One Piece (1999-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 124,334
> Streaming on: Hulu, Netflix, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L67Ub_0j7SpXkY00

17. Seinfeld (1989-1998)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 317,001
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RD0Gx_0j7SpXkY00

16. Fargo (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 372,210
> Streaming on: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQmv8_0j7SpXkY00

15. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 517,107
> Streaming on: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05k34l_0j7SpXkY00

14. True Detective (2014-present)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 567,153
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoxCt_0j7SpXkY00

13. Friends (1994-2004)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10
> IMDb user votes: 986,984
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267cPY_0j7SpXkY00

12. Taskmaster (2015-present)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 12,793
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6AdI_0j7SpXkY00

11. Firefly (2002-2003)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 265,223
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C8Kd_0j7SpXkY00

10. Attack on Titan (2013-2023)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 368,311
> Streaming on: Tubi TV, Hulu, Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2wxd_0j7SpXkY00

9. The Office (2005-2013)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10
> IMDb user votes: 588,678
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnCJW_0j7SpXkY00

8. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)
> IMDb user rating: 9.1/10
> IMDb user votes: 83,519
> Streaming on: Hulu, Pluto TV, Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpOTy_0j7SpXkY00

7. Sherlock (2010-2017)
> IMDb user rating: 9.1/10
> IMDb user votes: 919,567
> Streaming on: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mjf1x_0j7SpXkY00

6. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 395,208
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yH8XD_0j7SpXkY00

5. Rick and Morty (2013-present)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 513,684
> Streaming on: Hulu, HBO Max

4. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10
> IMDb user votes: 2,078,203
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxjz8_0j7SpXkY00

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
> IMDb user rating: 9.3/10
> IMDb user votes: 312,378
> Streaming on: Netflix, Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk9X4_0j7SpXkY00

2. The Wire (2002-2008)
> IMDb user rating: 9.3/10
> IMDb user votes: 337,938
> Streaming on: HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lz22P_0j7SpXkY00

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
> IMDb user rating: 9.5/10
> IMDb user votes: 1,857,203
> Streaming on: Netflix

