Read full article on original website
Related
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
The Cast Of The Original ‘MacGyver’ Then And Now 2022
His mind is the ultimate weapon. The guy who once said, “If I had some duct tape, I could fix that,” that’s guy who people tuned in to watch for seven years, from 1985 to 1992. MacGyver followed secret agent Richard Dean Anderson as the titular MacGyver, who used his scientific knowledge and inventive thinking to solve complex situations. This show taught young people the importance of science and creativity over the colorful violence so often used in media. With the Fonz himself as an executive producer, he and his partner John Rich hit the jackpot with this one, aided by a strong cast for MacGyver.
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Reality Series Star ‘Mema,’ AKA Dolores Hughes, Dies At 76
Dolores Hughes, a star of the 2014 reality show Hollywood Hillbillies known as Mema, has died at 76. Hughes died of heart failure at a hospital in her hometown of Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, manager David Weintraub told media outlet TMZ. The Reelz reality show followed YouTube star Michael...
Christina Applegate is 'pretty convinced' 'Dead to Me' will be her last acting gig amid MS
Christina Applegate filmed the third and final season of "Dead to Me" amid her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. It may be her last role, she says.
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
Ryan Phillippe Opens Up About How People Always Used To Try And ‘Pit’ Him Against Reese Witherspoon When They Were Still Married
For nearly a decade, there was a time when Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was one of Hollywood’s it couples, especially as they became costars on 1999’s Cruel Intentions. The couple would go on to get married, start a family together and then get divorced, all as the world watched. It’s not an easy thing to go through the ups and downs of life in the public eye, and as Phillippe recently reflected on it, he recalled feeling unfairly depicted amidst it all.
EW.com
Lindsay Lohan wants to film Jamie Lee Curtis' Freaky Friday sequel idea: 'We did speak about it'
Lindsay Lohan's interest in Jamie Lee Curtis' idea for a Freaky Friday sequel was automatic (we're sure of it). "We did speak about it, yeah," Lohan said of the potential Freaky Friday 2 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which she visited Thursday to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. "Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."
Bruce Willis faces ‘really difficult times’ with aphasia, says pal Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis used to be attached at the hip, but the “Tulsa King” actor said he hadn’t spoken to his “Expendables” co-star much since Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times,” Stallone said in an interview...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation." "Sh** Happens," Camila...
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' is one of the best movies of the year
"The Fabelmans" loosely recounts the youth of director Steven Spielberg. It's one of the best movies of the year with captivating performances and a heartfelt story. The movie opens in limited release on Friday and nationwide on November 23. Steven Spielberg has always been reluctant to put himself in his...
Budd Friedman, Founder of The Improv Comedy Club, Dies at 90
Budd Friedman, the Broadway producer who founded The Improv comedy club franchise and kickstarted the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest comic voices, died of heart failure Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 90 years old. “The comedy world lost a giant today,” the Hollywood Improv wrote in a statement Saturday evening. “In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary.” Friedman’s legacy is in the red brick...
ETOnline.com
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
Gizmodo
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
What’s Going On With Will Smith’s I Am Legend 2? Here’s What The Franchise’s OG Director Says
Months after I Am Legend 2 was announced, original director Francis Lawrence is speaking about what's going on with Will Smith's movie.
ETOnline.com
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
them.us
Some SNL Writers Are Reportedly Not Happy with Dave Chappelle's Hosting Gig
Days after NBC announced that Dave Chappelle will host the November 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, sources say producer Lorne Michaels might have a strike on his hands. Speaking anonymously to Page Six, an insider at SNL said some staff writers on the show are sitting out of the episode altogether in protest of Chappelle’s increasingly anti-transgender comedy.
CNET
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 Following Cancer Battle
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a "short battle with cancer," his representatives confirmed on Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and...
Business Insider
'Terrifier 2' is a new horror movie so outrageous it reportedly made viewers faint — here's how to watch the indie slasher at home
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Horror fans can now stream "Terrifier 2" in all its bloody glory from the comfort of their living rooms. The gory slasher sequel received a lot buzz when it hit theaters in October, and it's now available via the Screambox streaming service. You can also rent or buy it via digital retailers like Amazon.
They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!
If comedy’s eternal wellsprings are shame and humiliation, consider the possibility the form has seen no purer practitioner than Adam Sandler. Even now, as a 56-year-old multimillionaire, he looks as nervous and furtive in front of a microphone as he did at 28 when he starred in Billy Madison, the 1995 breakout hit about a contemptible man-child forced to repeat school from kindergarten onward. Even in the year 2022, when the search string “adam sandler oscar snub” returns credible results, he still enters every room armed only with the unshakeable conviction that he, himself, should not be in it, a conviction written on his squinting face, weighing down on his hunched shoulders. The ancient Groucho Marx dictum—“I wouldn’t want to join any club that would have me as a member”—isn’t even self-immolating enough for the profound sense of unworthiness that seems to consume Sandler like some kind of existential indigestion, and it’s possible no one has twisted himself into more pitiable shapes, abased himself more thoroughly onscreen, than he has over the course of his career.
Angela Bassett on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Missing Chadwick Boseman and Playing Tina Turner
You play Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, in the Black Panther films. Is there one person or inspiration you keep in your head to play a queen?. For me, it’s just the essence of the Black woman. Our strength, resilience, patience, generosity, intellect. That’s what I try to hold onto. An amalgamation of all of us.
Comments / 0