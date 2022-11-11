ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day deals for active and non-active military members: Here's where to find them

Here's a list of deals and specials you can get this Veterans Day if you're an active, non-active or retired military personnel.

Free meals for Veterans Day 2022

Chili's : Veterans and active-duty members can get a free meal from a select menu at all locations. The free meal is a in-restaurant offer only.

Country Kitchen : Active and retired military get a free Country Scramble at all locations. This is dine-in offer only and you must show valid proof of service.

Cracker Barrel : Veterans and active-duty military can get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fude coca-cola cake, in store and online with any purchase. Just use the code, VETSDAY22 when checking out.

Denny's : Guests with a valid military ID or DD 214 can enjoy complimentary Grand Slams from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Dunkin' Donuts : Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase is necessary.

Golden Corral : They will be hosting their Military appreciation night on Nov.14 from 5 p.m. to closing. It will include a free "thank you" meal when dining in.

Farmer Boys : Active-duty military and veterans who show valid proof of service can get a free cheeseburger.

Hooters : Get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage. This is a dine-in offer only.

Logan's Roadhouse : Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations.

Olive Garden : Olive Garden is offering a free entrée from a special menu to veterans and active-duty service members. All entrees include Olive Garden's famous breadsticks and a choice of a soup or salad.

Red Lobster : Veterans and active-duty military personnel and reservists get a free Walt's favorite shrimp, coleselaw and fries. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurants between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Discounts for Veterans Day

Cracker Barrel : From Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, Cracker Barrel is also offering a 25% off military apparel and drinkware, in-stores and online. This discount is to help honor United States Veterans and active-duty military.

Fogo de Chao : Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50% off on their meal. In addition, each veteran or active-duty guest will receive 10% off for food for up to three guests.

Joe's Crab Shack : Veterans can enjoy a 20% off discount on Veterans day. This is valid for parties that have up to four people.

Retail

AARP : AARP salutes Veterans for their service to our country with a special membership offer. Join for only $9 per year with a 5-year term and save up to 43% off. Or join for 1 year for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.

Grace for Vets : Car washes from around the world this program offers free car washes to veterans and service members.

Great Clips : Veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9.

